Best Plant Shop in Jersey City Advocates for Gun Safety

The sisters behind PLNTD, and backing gun safety in JC. Photo by PLNTD

Voted amongst the top plant shops in Jersey City, PLNTD is not only being recognized for its greenery but their advocacy for EveryTown For Gun Safety.

“We started this business as a way to spread joy and wellness through plants, raise [up] female creators, be a place to showcase [their] brands, spend every day working together, and to be able to give back and support organizations we feel can help make this world a better place. On this ‘Giving Tuesday,’ we will be donating 100% of today’s profits to EveryTown Gun Safety. Easy access to guns gives one single hate-filled person the opportunity to shatter precious lives, and entire communities. Since 2019, there have been 289 mass shootings in the United States, which resulted in 1622 people shot and killed, and 1074 people shot and wounded. Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, If you can’t make it into the store today but would like to help,” donation options are available through the plant shop’s website and social media profiles. This statement is from PLNTD’s Instagram story.

PLANTD started in 2020 during one of the most economically unstable times ever recorded. Specializing in houseplants of all shapes, sizes, and exclusivity, the store was founded on wellness principles. Gun safety certainly aligns with wellness when considering 'quality of life,' and what people need to do in 2022 – soon to be 2023 – to achieve it.

