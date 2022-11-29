Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment

Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century. Photo by Bridget Mulroy

Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.

“Newark Penn Station has played a vital role in New Jersey’s public transportation and mass transit system since its doors first opened. It is as important to our state’s commuters today as it was eighty years ago. We will continue to invest in public transportation and ensure that Newark Penn Station remains a prominent part of the Tri-State’s transportation network for another eighty years.” – Former Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chairman Jamie Fox

So, considering how “vital” the train station is to the city and state, why has nothing been done yet? The Former NJ Transit Chairman said this at the 80th birthday celebration for Newark’s Penn Station, seven years ago, and absolutely nothing has been done.

Shortly after 2022 began, there were faint mentions of a $190 Million investment into Newark’s transportation system. All talk and no show since the tracks along McCarter Highway have been resting on a pile of crumbling bricks, McCarter Highway alone is one pothole away from a lawsuit, and nothing has been done to renovate Penn Station since the investment plan was announced earlier this year.

Either the planning process for a nearly 90-year-old transportation lifeline takes longer than the city anticipated, or the city has done jack-all to initiate the plans promised. New Jersey residents are beginning to think the latter.