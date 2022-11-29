Freehold Township, NJ

NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the Issue

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAg3d_0jRBvor500
Two men dressed in black try to steal two cars in the middle of the day.Photo by(@supercar_shar/Instagram)

A recent video out of Freehold, New Jersey gives a chilling new perspective to a not-so-new issue that has only been escalating throughout the state’s more affluent neighborhoods. One resident’s home security system captures two men, dressed in all black, trying to steal a Dodge Hellcat, and a Maserati Levante out of the resident’s driveway – in broad daylight!

While the story is upsetting, it’s not shocking. Incidents like this have risen exponentially over the past year. 

Until recently, car thieves were well aware that the police won’t chase them once they were on the highway with the car. Why? Safety. Police wouldn’t “chase” or pursue a stolen car to protect other people on the road from cars traveling at high speeds. While car thieves are in the wrong, cars can be replaced, and other people’s lives cannot be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KTIp_0jRBvor500
Thieves gain access to a Dodge Hellcat.Photo by(@supercar_shar/Instagram)

Yes, wealthier neighborhoods are being targeted, but people everywhere are at risk. Regardless of what town you live in, chances are you have a garage door opener, a spare key, or some way to enter your home in your car. 

Once a thief accesses your car and discovers access to your home, renters and homeowners alike are at the mercy of the force used by the person entering the home. This means you cannot use deadly force on a home intruder unless they use deadly force on you… So are people supposed to lie down and take it?

This month, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced legislation that will cut down on New Jersey’s car theft “epidemic.”

The Governor has proposed the following measures to address the issue:

  • “Establishing a persistent auto theft offender statute, which would give state and local prosecutors the option to seek more serious criminal consequences for those who have been repeatedly found guilty of stealing cars.
  • Making possession and distribution of certain auto theft tools a crime.
  • Imposing criminal penalties for the failure to comply with certain guidelines in the sale and purchase of catalytic converters.
  • Investing in enhanced pretrial services, [which] will reduce the risk from individuals who are awaiting trial. This will include:
    • Pretrial monitoring by law enforcement.
    • Expansion of the use of house arrest paired with location monitoring.
    • Providing additional resources related to substance abuse, mental health, and housing insecurity.”

“I am grateful for the collaborative work that has been done across government in partnership with law enforcement at the state and local levels to combat crime in our state. Today’s steps, which include increasing penalties for persistent auto theft offenders and criminalizing certain conduct related to auto theft tools and catalytic converters, will strengthen this administration’s efforts to reverse the uptick in vehicle theft we have witnessed over the past few years. However, we also ask that our residents take additional measures to protect themselves from auto theft. If you cannot park your car in a closed and locked garage, make sure that your vehicle is locked and that the key fob is with you.” – NJ Governor Phil Murphy

Freehold, NJ Car Theft Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClhpB9zpYi4/?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU%3D

NJ Combats Car Theft: https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562022/approved/20221107b.shtml

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Car Theft# Transportation# New Jersey Crime# Safety# Money

Comments / 18

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
13491 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

New York City, NY

What Is Chlorophyll Water And Why Has it Become So Popular in NYC?

Is chlorophyll water more than a trend?Photo by(Savushkin/iStock) Chlorophyll water has been trending lately. What is it and why has it become so popular around the city?. Chlorophyll is found in plants. It's the chemical responsible for their healthy green appearance. Chlorophyllin is the concentrated, ingestible form of chlorophyll. When chlorophyll is consumed in its natural state, it can’t withstand the digestion process and is less likely to be absorbed by the body.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Would You Lie to Your Children? NYU Child Study Center Explores the Spectrum of Honesty

Where is the line drawn when lying to children? Do children see the intent in the lies parents tell?Photo by(chuckcollier/iStock) Parents may not always be biological, but they are always doing their absolute best to make sure the children in their care are happy, healthy, and cared for. Of course, there have always been varying levels and qualities of parenting, so hopefully, some of these parental perspectives can weigh in on the following debate.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 Million

NY's wealthiest woman has given away hundreds of millions of dollars to deserving individuals and causes.Photo byKoch Foundation. Julia Koch has been making headlines lately for her philanthropy after being identified as New York’s wealthiest woman. In 1996, Julia married Charles Koch, former chairmen and CEO of Koch industries. Charles passed away in 2019 and left his wife billions.

Read full story
37 comments

Beauty-Industry Holiday Event Sets The Standard

The first annual beauty industry party is already set to be one for the books!Photo by(Ashley Raibick/EventBrite) If you’re working in the beauty industry, professional or amateur, and you live within the tri-state area, the following event is one you won’t want to miss. On Wednesday, December 14, an Industry Holiday Party is being held at Lucco Cucina & Bar.

Read full story
2 comments
Jersey City, NJ

Best Plant Shop in Jersey City Advocates for Gun Safety

The sisters behind PLNTD, and backing gun safety in JC.Photo byPLNTD. Voted amongst the top plant shops in Jersey City, PLNTD is not only being recognized for its greenery but their advocacy for EveryTown For Gun Safety.

Read full story
4 comments
Newark, NJ

Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment

Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child

Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.

Read full story
406 comments
New York City, NY

NY Cracking Down on Toll-Runners With Covered License Plates

NY Meter Maids are coming for your covered plates!Photo by(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) As tolls become more expensive, people are becoming more creative when considering ways of avoiding them. New Yorkers have been caught covering their license plates to avoid tolls and traffic cameras.

Read full story
14 comments

NJ Teacher Regrets Inappropriate Pictures That Went Viral

NJ teacher regrets inappropriate pictures taken in the classroom that went viral.Photo by(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The New Jersey teacher who has become infamous for her physical appearance is now saying she “regrets” going viral. She says she’s "contributed to society’s ‘big b**ty obsession’ and is now considering" a downsize.

Read full story
831 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJ

Migrants and asylum-seekers enter NJ.Photo by(AlxeyPnferov/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crossfires of controversy after declaring a State of Emergency and allowing migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers who have entered the country illegally, to occupy expensive tents, hotels, and ships as they transition to American life.

Read full story
134 comments

NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov

$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.

Read full story
8 comments

NJ Gov Announces Task Force to Address Teacher Shortage

Gov Murphy signs executive order to address NJ teacher shortage.Photo by(skynesher/iStock) The New Jersey Education Association held its annual meeting during the week of Veteran’s Day. During this meeting, Governor Murphy announced signing an executive order to address the state-wide shortage of educators.

Read full story
3 comments

Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ

Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.

Read full story
288 comments

NJ Senator Challenges Feds Over Punny Road Signs

NJ Sen Booker defends NJ roadways.Photo by(u/shlebo/reddit) New Jersey’s famous road signs were buzzing a few weeks ago – both for their creativity, and their ability to tick off the U.S. Federal Government. You may recall during October and most of November, the New Jersey Department of Transportation changed the road signs to read some of the following slogans:

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

Live Cat Packed in Suitcase Sets Off Alarms With TSA Agents at JFK in NY: Orange Fur Poking Out of Checked-Luggage

A live cat was found in a suitcase at JFK Airport.Photo by(TSA/Twitter) TSA at JFK Airport in New York was able to track down a stowaway amongst the Thanksgiving travelers – only not your average stowaway!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need Help

Subway rider tries taking a child off of the train. NYPD investigate.Photo byNYPD Crime Stoppers. Wednesday morning at the 34th Street subway stop, a man tried grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the legs and pulling the child off the subway train. NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping and they're asking for help tracking down the perpetrator.

Read full story
22 comments

A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THCP

A new wave of weed.Photo by(janiecbros/iStock) As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal: meet THCP.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had Enough

Balenciaga is under fire after a lewd holiday campaign involving children.Photo by(Sloan/YouTube) Balenciaga, a well-known luxury fashion brand, is being disgraced for their recent holiday advertising campaign which blatantly sexualizes young children. Believe it or not, people are advocating for the luxury brand, just the same as people are petitioning to dismantle it.

Read full story
7 comments

NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

NJ approves bill to restrict gun ownership.Photo by(Rawpixel/iStock) New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of the Concealed Carry Restriction Bill. The bill was introduced a little over a month ago and was considered controversial from the start.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy