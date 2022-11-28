NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child

Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down. Photo by (@snoopdogg/Instagram)

The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.

In case you missed it, Los Muchachos Santana of New York was given the spotlight a few weeks back when their social media advertising ploy went viral. Photographs were used to advertise the salon's haircutting services but featured a gorgeous, voluptuous woman flaunting her curves with a young child in the barber’s chair.

That would be good news for plenty of people since the barbershop has become a popular location to visit – sometimes multiple times per week! For existing clients, the barbershop is accommodating them as best they can during this strangely-timed closure. As for new clients, it’s recommended to find the most relevant and accurate information on Los Muchachos Santana’s New York social media.

Where did they move to? Since the address linked to Amsterdam in West Harlem is still valid, a new address has not yet been announced.

Upon discovery of the closure, clients have been wondering if the business temporarily closed because they were undergoing renovation, or if they relocated due to the controversy and following the attention Los Muchachos Santana has caught over the last couple of months.

Of course, we can hope the barber shop’s closure is due to them understanding where they went wrong (in terms of advertising and their social media angle) and correcting the issue. Below you can find the inappropriate social media posts that fuelled the controversy and the salon closure.

