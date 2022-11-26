NJ Gov Announces Task Force to Address Teacher Shortage

Gov Murphy signs executive order to address NJ teacher shortage. Photo by (skynesher/iStock)

The New Jersey Education Association held its annual meeting during the week of Veteran’s Day. During this meeting, Governor Murphy announced signing an executive order to address the state-wide shortage of educators.

Executive Order 309 will establish a task force to tackle the staff shortage in public schools across New Jersey. The purpose of the aforementioned task force will be to come up with solutions that will acquire quality teachers and retain current teachers holding both full and part-time teaching positions in New Jersey public schools.

The education task force, according to Murphy, is expected to be made up of no more than 25 members, all of which will be filled by some of the state’s most established educators. According to a state briefing, some of the educators being considered are the “Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education, school administrators, including superintendents that represent a separate and distinct sector of the diverse student population across New Jersey, school board representatives, as well as representatives from various education-related associations, and members appointed upon the recommendation of legislative leaders. The task force will be chaired by the Chief Policy Advisor to the Governor.”

“As one of the highest-rated states in the nation for public K-12 education, New Jersey prides ourselves on the quality of education we provide our children. Unfortunately, our state is no exception to the national teacher shortage currently straining our education system. With a critical need for learning recovery and acceleration as well as mental health support for our students, teachers and other school staff are more essential than ever. This task force will help us better understand how we can address ongoing shortages in our state in order to grow this critical workforce on behalf of New Jersey’s students.” – Governor Murphy