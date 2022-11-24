A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THCP

A new wave of weed. Photo by (janiecbros/iStock)

As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal : meet THCP.

THCP is the most recently discovered naturally occurring cannabinoid. Being a cannabinoid, it’s a derivative of THC – the substance naturally found in marijuana plants that creates the ‘trippy’ sensation when consumed.

The Center For the Advancement of Health outlines the difference between THCP and THC as follows, “THCP and THC have strikingly similar chemical structures, with one important difference: the length of their alkyl side chain. THC’s chain comes with five carbon atoms, while THCP has seven carbon atoms on its chain. The difference may seem minor, but when you closely examine it, THCP turns out 30 times more potent than THC because it has 30 times higher bonding activity with CB1 receptors in the brain.”

CB1 receptors are the receptors in the human brain that catch the THC molecules when they’re ingested and initiate the brain’s reaction to them.

THC consumers who are accustomed to the typical effects of THC should use caution when using THCP. Because THCP is so much stronger than traditional THC, the known side effects of THC are amplified with THCP.

The intensity of THCP makes the cannabinoid ideal for medicinal patients, and anyone resorting to THC products for their therapeutic effects. As THCP is naturally occurring, it is more prominent in certain strains of marijuana plants than others. The scientific discovery has allowed for more of a focus on this particular cannabinoid molecule for medicinal purposes.