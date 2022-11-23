NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

NJ approves bill to restrict gun ownership. Photo by (Rawpixel/iStock)

New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of the Concealed Carry Restriction Bill. The bill was introduced a little over a month ago and was considered controversial from the start.

The bill passed by a vote of 42 to 29 but still needs state Senate approval, and the New Jersey governor’s signature.

Due to the controversy, and potential infringement on Constitutional rights, lawmakers engaged in a debate on the matter for over two hours before casting votes on it.

Bill A4769 AcaAcaAcaAcs (ACS) was introduced in mid-October of 2022. In short, the bill is intended to make the following impact, “Makes various revisions to requirements for obtaining a firearm purchaser identification card, permit to purchase a handgun, and permit to carry a handgun; codifies sensitive places in which firearms and destructive devices are prohibited.”

Bill S3214 Scs (SCS) addresses the price increase for the cost of the permit to legally own a gun in New Jersey and other financial concerns anticipated with the introduction of the new bill.

Despite the bill’s initial approval, it’s expected to be challenged as it passes through New Jersey’s legal system.

It was introduced after the Supreme Court decision on the case of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association . The bill was supposed to have been voted on in October but was pulled back to edit for clarification.

The bill brings on a slew of changes that will be applied to gun owners in the state of New Jersey.