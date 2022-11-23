Hate Crime On NYC Subway

Subway security footage gives NYPD a solid lead. Photo by (PPAMPicture/iStock)

An Asian couple was beaten on the Times Square subway train when they wouldn’t give up their seats last Saturday evening. A group of three attackers approached the couple and began to kick and punch them after they refused to move from their seats.

The victims were a 41-year-old female and a 42-year-old male of Asian ethnicity, the incident was the last thing they were expecting to happen on their ride from Grand Central to Times Square.

The couple stated the attackers shouted “Asian Pig” at them as they were being assaulted.

As the train pulled into the stop in Times Square, the three assailants ran out of the train before they could have been caught. Regardless of their efforts to flee the scene, NYPD subway security captured photos of them as they were making their escape.

The incident took place shortly after 8:00 pm on November 19 at the Times Square subway stop. With hundreds of thousands of people floating through there every day, it’s likely someone saw something that will help investigators find whom they’re looking for.

The three perpetrators approached the couple out of nowhere and immediately resorted to assault when they were denied the seats on the subway train. While the occurrence is unsettling, things of this nature are not uncommon on NYC subways.

The couple suffered injuries that needed to be treated after filing the police report at the subway station. There has been no update on their condition following the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to NYPD.