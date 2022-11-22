NJ is Grateful for Lunch Break on Thanksgiving

Lunch Break gives back to the community 365 days a year. Photo by (SDI Productions/iStock)

It’s that time of year again – giving time! If you or anyone you know is scrambling to find ways to help give back this Thanksgiving, take a deep breath and read on to learn why you and your family should be extremely grateful for Luch Break of Monmouth County, and the extremely generous community members who have contributed to the various Thanksgiving collections organized for 2022.

To anyone not yet familiar, Lunch Break is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, a community-driven outreach program in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Founded by Norma Todd in 1983, the organization offers social service resources to individuals and families who live at or below the poverty line. Lunch Break relies on generosity from within the community to give less fortunate people living in Monmouth County and surrounding communities hope.

Their mission is to break the cycle of poverty by educating at-risk individuals on ways of becoming self-sufficient and eventually successful members of society.

Most importantly, Lunch Break approaches economic concerns while upholding a sense of dignity, which is not as common as it should be within social service programs.

So, for Thanksgiving, Lunch Break has an Adopt-A-Family Program, and Feed the Soul Program via Creative OPERAtions – and they did this all during the renovation of their main HQ!

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation during our transition of critical resources to temporary locations while construction of our new center is underway. Lunch Break will continue to provide updates on social media and our website throughout construction so that our neighbors will be reassured that all vital services will be available without interruption.” – Director of Operations Kevin McGee.

Information about the relocation of services during the renovation period can be found on the Lunch Break website .