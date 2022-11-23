Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red Bank

I Love Red Bank! Photo by Kyle DeVesty

Red Bank locals are familiar with iLove Red Bank. If they’re not, they should be. It started as an Instagram account and has evolved into a community-loved outlet for the town of Red Bank, New Jersey.

Before today, iLove Red Bank was known for its picturesque imagery of the town, and ‘iLove Red Bank’ murals. If you’ve ever been in the area, you know them – you can’t miss them. There have been quite a few mural restoration projects throughout Red Bank that have stood out.

As of this past week, iLove Red Bank has evolved into so much more than local photography. iLove Red Bank is officially a clothing line. (Talk about a glow-up!) Locals and anyone familiar with the Meca of a New Jersey town can now represent the area by wearing extremely trendy, and high-quality clothing.

Emphasis on the ‘high-quality,’ the clothing available has been hand-selected making it more than your standard ‘merch’ – it’s an apparel line. It’s been turned into something so unique to both Red Bank and fashion, and it’s now available to purchase.

Everything from the fabrics to the textiles used to make it, every ounce of this clothing line has been taken under consideration. So to say it impresses is putting it mildly. iLove Red Bank now offers a few designs in sizes from children to adults with plenty (and I mean PLENTY) more to come!

iLove Red Bank started with a photographer wanting to show off his hometown in a new light and perspective. A photography-focused Instagram account evolved into the town of Red Bank appreciating and iconizing the imagery of a community-focused idea. It continues to be exactly that. The ‘Drive-By’ Stories have also become unilaterally associated with iLove Red Bank. Drive-By Stories are the first-person perspective of life in Red Bank.

Red Bank itself is a town, but the community reaches so much further beyond the town lines – which was the vision for iLove Red Bank. Fair Haven, Middletown, Rumson, Sea Bright, and beyond are all included within the reach of DeVesty’s vision. The area has become synonymous with business, socialization, and connection.

iLove Red Bank was founded by Red Bank native, photographer, and founder Kyle DeVesty. DeVesty grew up in Fair Haven and attended the Rumson-Fair Haven High School. After school, he moved to New York where he worked in the music, fashion, and entertainment industries. Eventually, DeVesty decided to bring his enthusiasm for cultural awareness and trends back to New Jersey. Upon moving back and bringing his talents to Red Bank, iLove Red Bank was born and has encompassed the culture of Red Bank ever since.

