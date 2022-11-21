New York City, NY

Medical-Grade CBD in NYC: Available to All

To be completely transparent, I was asked to try the following CBD products by Studio ITES in NYC after writing a previous story about the venue. TruZen is offered at some events hosted at Studio ITES and I encourage you to go and try it because these products are well worth writing home, and to you about.

Having followed cannabis’ reintroduction to society for over a decade, the opportunity to try such high-quality CBD products was an honor – to say the very least.

What is CBD?

According to Mayo Clinic, “CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn't contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual CBD formulation is oil, but CBD is also sold as an extract, a vaporized liquid, and an oil-based capsule. Food, drinks, and beauty products are among the many CBD-infused products available online.”

CBD is known for its calming effects, its ability to subdue anxiety and to create a general feeling of Zen.

TruZen Health is a wellness company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company is the literal grandchild of Douglas Laboratories, and they’re ensuring that living “well” continues to be the main focus of their wellness goals.

TruZen Health shared their CBD tincture and their softgel CBD hemp oil capsules. They also sent a few other goodies including sage, Palo Santo, a box of matches, an adorable pouch to stay organized, and a beautiful bouquet (that is perfect for fanning the sage and Palo smoke!)

To anyone familiar with CBD, you’ll know (for a multitude of reasons) there is a spectrum of CBD products available on the market. One of the only FDA-approved forms of CBD is an oil known as Epidiolex which was produced to treat two forms of epilepsy. Since CBD’s medicinal benefits are undeniable, TruZen Health has matched their product’s delivery system (VESIsorb®) to the same medical standard, a gold standard, that is expected amongst medicinally recognized healing methods. 

VESIsorb® is the science behind why TruZen’s CBD products work better than the average CBD products that have been made available up until now. It’s a medical-grade combination of CBD and a carrier oil to help users achieve the desired effects. 

All TruZen products are made in a cGMP, NSF FDA-approved laboratory, and they’re awaiting a GRAS certification which will ultimately distinguish TruZen CBD products from generic CBD products.

From my own experience sampling these products, both the tincture and the softgels are faster-acting (thanks to their VESIsorb® chemistry) than other products available. They also provide longer-lasting effects, and a better feeling overall. And, the tincture tastes a million times better than any vegetable-oil-tasting CBD I’ve ever had… Aqua, the name of TruZen’s CBD has a cinnamon flavor!

Up until recently, TruZen Health only sold their products to doctors and medical professionals. As state laws have shifted around the legal status of cannabis, and studies shed more light on the effects of smoking marijuana, TruZen’s audience has grown significantly. 

The softgels and tinctures are the first CBD products from TruZen Health that have been given the green light to be sold to the general public. TruZen Health manufactures many other wellness products (CoQ10, fish oil, curcumin, D3, and more) that implement the same VESIsorb® technology but are only available to doctors.

Truly, if you’ve tried CBD products in the past, you haven’t genuinely experienced the benefits of CBD until you’ve tried TrueZen. To put it mildly… Ford is to Ferrari as Generic is to TruZen, in terms of CBD.

