Opinion: NJ Woman Used Child to Take Inappropriate Photographs

Is this woman wrong for asking a child to snap these pics? Photo by (@WorldLatinStar/Instagram)

A woman is catching heat – and not the kind of heat she was hoping for. Risqué photos in the rooftop pool of one of New Jersey's popular hotels turned into a taboo parenting moment when an observer snapped a picture of a child taking the woman’s photographs!

The young photographer's relationship to the woman being photographed was not disclosed so it's unclear if he was the son, nephew, or some random child hanging out by the pool. Regardless, should he have been the one behind the camera when the photoshoot’s theme was not PG?

If you have kids, there has probably been an occasion where your child snags your phone and starts taking pictures, maybe you allowed them to take pictures. If you don’t have kids, the idea of a child taking photographs with an adult’s phone may not seem entirely crazy.

But is it okay when the child is taking photos of you that may otherwise seem unsuitable for children? If you wouldn’t let them view the type of content on their own, is it okay for them to photograph these pictures of you?

The woman was having the child take inappropriate photos of her, and she was caught on camera by someone watching. It’s unknown whether the person observing was doing so from the hotel or a nearby building, but they wouldn’t have taken the picture if something weren’t off with the situation. This woman was caught in the act!

The photo in question is linked below and added to this story for reference. The photo was taken over the summer and recently went viral due to the questionable age of the amateur photographer.