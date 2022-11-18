Union County NJ Bans Guns

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgvGc_0jEyiguk00
Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock)

Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.

Firearms will be banned on County property/property affiliated with the county, and public transportation operated by the county. The ordinance was voted on and finalized on November 10, 2022.

“We take this legislative action to hold firm on gun safety in our public spaces. Our residents have the right to conduct business with the County, go to school, cast their ballot in an election, and enjoy our parks without having to worry about gun violence. The U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for a torrent of guns to enter our community, as a result of its decision on the Bruen case last July. We are resolved to shut that door.” – Commissioner Board Chair Rebecca L. Williams

An official statement issued by Union County further explains how the new legislation will be implemented.

“The properties covered by the ban include, but are not limited to, all County parks, office buildings, and other facilities, as well as affiliated entities including polling places in all 21 municipalities, the Union County Courthouse and Family Court in Elizabeth the Vocational-Technical Schools Campus in Scotch Plains and the three Union College campuses in Cranford, Elizabeth, and Plainfield.”

Some residents feel the new amendment is infringing upon their Constitutional rights, others feel firearms aren’t as important as the lives in the places being protected.

Gun-free areas in Union County will be defined as “Sensitive Areas.” The statement further outlines ‘Sensitive Areas’ as:

“‘Sensitive Area’ shall be defined as:

  • All buildings or portion thereof, owned, controlled, leased, or otherwise under the jurisdiction of the County, whether open to the public or not;
  • Any Courthouse or building containing judicial functions of the state or County;
  • Any building or portion thereof, which is the location of any program operated or funded by the County; including but not limited to Union County Vocational-Technical Schools and Union College;
  • All recreational facilities and parks owned or operated by the County;
  •  Any vehicle owned or operated by or on behalf of the County while used for public transportation;
  •  Any polling place or location while open and operating for purposes of voting; and
  • Any location, building, or function of a similar nature to the above, owned or occupied by the County.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Children# Parenting# Internet# Gun# Family

Comments / 47

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
10408 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

New York City, NY

Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had Enough

Balenciaga is under fire after a lewd holiday campaign involving children.Photo by(Sloan/YouTube) Balenciaga, a well-known luxury fashion brand, is being disgraced for their recent holiday advertising campaign which blatantly sexualizes young children. Believe it or not, people are advocating for the luxury brand, just the same as people are petitioning to dismantle it.

Read full story
3 comments

NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

NJ approves bill to restrict gun ownership.Photo by(Rawpixel/iStock) New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of the Concealed Carry Restriction Bill. The bill was introduced a little over a month ago and was considered controversial from the start.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

Hate Crime On NYC Subway

Subway security footage gives NYPD a solid lead.Photo by(PPAMPicture/iStock) An Asian couple was beaten on the Times Square subway train when they wouldn’t give up their seats last Saturday evening. A group of three attackers approached the couple and began to kick and punch them after they refused to move from their seats.

Read full story
5 comments

NJ Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Protecting NJ Transgender Residents

Gov. Murphy signs order protecting transgender residents in NJ.Photo by(Liudmila Chernetska/iStock) A new ordinance under NJ governor Phil Murphy will protect name-change records from the public. Murphy said the action is intended to protect the rights of New Jersey’s transgender residents.

Read full story
45 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ is Grateful for Lunch Break on Thanksgiving

Lunch Break gives back to the community 365 days a year.Photo by(SDI Productions/iStock) It’s that time of year again – giving time! If you or anyone you know is scrambling to find ways to help give back this Thanksgiving, take a deep breath and read on to learn why you and your family should be extremely grateful for Luch Break of Monmouth County, and the extremely generous community members who have contributed to the various Thanksgiving collections organized for 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red Bank

Red Bank locals are familiar with iLove Red Bank. If they’re not, they should be. It started as an Instagram account and has evolved into a community-loved outlet for the town of Red Bank, New Jersey.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Medical-Grade CBD in NYC: Available to All

TruZen Soft Gels & TruZen Aqua TincturePhoto byBridget Mulroy. To be completely transparent, I was asked to try the following CBD products by Studio ITES in NYC after writing a previous story about the venue. TruZen is offered at some events hosted at Studio ITES and I encourage you to go and try it because these products are well worth writing home, and to you about.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: NJ Woman Used Child to Take Inappropriate Photographs

Is this woman wrong for asking a child to snap these pics?Photo by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) A woman is catching heat – and not the kind of heat she was hoping for. Risqué photos in the rooftop pool of one of New Jersey's popular hotels turned into a taboo parenting moment when an observer snapped a picture of a child taking the woman’s photographs!

Read full story

NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday

NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?

Read full story
7 comments

Marijuana More Likely to Cause Emphysema Than Cigarettes

Tobacco and Cannabis effects have been analyzed and compared in a lab.Photo by(Sinhyu/iStock) A recent study was published by Medical News Today stating that marijuana smokers are more likely to develop emphysema than cigarette smokers.

Read full story

US Lawmakers Discuss Legal Status of Marijuana

The United States of Weed.(@traffic_analyzer/iStock) Congressional leaders held a hearing on Tuesday regarding the Federal classification of cannabis, and states’ progress since decriminalizing marijuana. This past Tuesday, Congress began discussing when and how to decriminalize once and for all.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in Brooklyn

NYPD arrest 2 for selling illegal marijuana.(KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock) The New York City Sherriff’s Office executed a raid yesterday on an illegal weed shop in Brooklyn, New York.

Read full story
3 comments
Perth Amboy, NJ

NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's Death

Father from NJ charged with the death of his daughter.(@adamkaz/iStock) A Perth Amboy man Radamez Santana, 22, is being charged with the death of his four-month-old daughter. Perth Amboy Police Department showed up at Santana’s home on November 10 when a 4-month-old girl was reported as not breathing, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor.

Read full story
1 comments

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.

Read full story
160 comments

NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's Wedding

Body-shaming a young girl.(dissolvegirl/iStock) Would you make a child wear shapewear so they could fit into a dress for your wedding? If you’re not getting married, imagine the situation for any other event with a formal dress code, would you make a child wear shapewear?

Read full story
20 comments
Stamford, CT

CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery

Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.

Read full story
30 comments
Ringwood, NJ

NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too Early

It's hunting season in NJ.(Carol Hamilton/iStock) Department of Environmental Protection reports bear sightings in New Jersey increased 257% this past year. Due to the increased amount of sightings over the last year, black bear hunting has been given the green light by New Jersey officials starting in December 2022.

Read full story
8 comments

Nick Cannon Discusses Child Support After Welcoming 11th Child Into The World & 12th On The Way

Nick Cannon jokes about his growing parental responsibilities.(@nickcannon/Instagram) Nick Cannon welcomes his eleventh child into the world, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon. Shortly after announcing Alyssa Scott was pregnant with Nick’s soon-to-be 12th child, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh.

Read full story
17 comments
Oklahoma State

USGS Links Earthquake Frequency to Oil Fracking

Fracking Quakes.(@Harsh Singh/Unsplash) There is officially a link recognized between earthquakes and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Waste fluids generated by oil production in the United States have been causing a recent spike in seismic activity.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy