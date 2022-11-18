Union County, NJ bans guns. (@Nirian/iStock)

Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.

Firearms will be banned on County property/property affiliated with the county, and public transportation operated by the county. The ordinance was voted on and finalized on November 10, 2022.

“We take this legislative action to hold firm on gun safety in our public spaces. Our residents have the right to conduct business with the County, go to school, cast their ballot in an election, and enjoy our parks without having to worry about gun violence. The U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for a torrent of guns to enter our community, as a result of its decision on the Bruen case last July. We are resolved to shut that door.” – Commissioner Board Chair Rebecca L. Williams

An official statement issued by Union County further explains how the new legislation will be implemented.

“The properties covered by the ban include, but are not limited to, all County parks, office buildings, and other facilities, as well as affiliated entities including polling places in all 21 municipalities, the Union County Courthouse and Family Court in Elizabeth the Vocational-Technical Schools Campus in Scotch Plains and the three Union College campuses in Cranford, Elizabeth, and Plainfield.”

Some residents feel the new amendment is infringing upon their Constitutional rights, others feel firearms aren’t as important as the lives in the places being protected.

Gun-free areas in Union County will be defined as “Sensitive Areas.” The statement further outlines ‘Sensitive Areas’ as:

“‘Sensitive Area’ shall be defined as: