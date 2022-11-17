Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in Brooklyn

NYPD arrest 2 for selling illegal marijuana. (KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock)

The New York City Sherriff’s Office executed a raid yesterday on an illegal weed shop in Brooklyn, New York.

Since marijuana has become legal in New York, and the appropriate licenses and permits to set up shop have become expensive, illegal setups have been on the rise in NYC.

New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management was tipped off when they received the *smoke signal* that the Brooklyn smoke shop was selling marijuana.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management has been establishing the state’s business’ limitations to sell cannabis legally for over the last year – since marijuana was recreationally legalized in New York.

When the raid was carried out, employees at the shop didn’t think they were doing anything illegal.

Big Chief, located at 3rd Avenue and 74th in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, was picked apart by sheriff’s deputies and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management. They seized boxes of evidence and arrested two individuals.

Sheriff Anthony Miranda said, “This is a danger to the community. When you start selling these products and have these areas that are both attractive to children and normal residents walking around — nobody really wants that in their neighborhood.”

Without mincing the Sheriff’s words, it’s not so much that “nobody really [wanting] that in their neighborhood,” people don’t want shady business in their neighborhoods.

City Council Member Justin Brannan supports legalization but doesn’t support the sale of illegal, unregulated cannabis.

“Look, if I sell untaxed cigarettes, that's illegal, right? If I sell liquor or I serve liquor or wine without a liquor license, that's illegal. Right now, if you're selling recreational marijuana in a retail setting, it's illegal.” — City Council Member Justin Brannan