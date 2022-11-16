NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too Early

It's hunting season in NJ. (Carol Hamilton/iStock)

Department of Environmental Protection reports bear sightings in New Jersey increased 257% this past year. Due to the increased amount of sightings over the last year, black bear hunting has been given the green light by New Jersey officials starting in December 2022.

Even though the reinstated start date of the black bear hunting season is still a few weeks away, four black bear cubs have already been killed. The Ringwood resident is being charged with the crime since it happened before the newly instated hunting season began.

While animal rights advocates within New Jersey are fighting against the new black bear hunting season guidelines, farmers are supporting it.

Phillip Broadhecker is a corn farmer in New Jersey. With the increase in the black bear population, he's noticing a decrease in his crop harvests.

“They really knock a lot of corn down, eat a lot of corn and they'll take anywhere from 5% to 25% of a field. We've seen some fields that have been 70% decimated this year.”

“You can actually go on to Google maps and look at Earth views in the fall of fields and see circles and round spots in fields, and it's astounding how bad it is. We've got a lot of livestock that have been killed or injured up here. Goats, chickens, pigs, small horses, even people's dogs.”

Furthermore, the farmer explains, “You plant that field in the spring, and when you lose 70% of that crop, you're not getting that money back to pay your bills. You have to pay your fertilizer, your seed guy, the fuel -- there's a lot of expense there.”