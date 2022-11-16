Nick Cannon Discusses Child Support After Welcoming 11th Child Into The World & 12th On The Way

Nick Cannon jokes about his growing parental responsibilities. (@nickcannon/Instagram)

Nick Cannon welcomes his eleventh child into the world, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon.

Shortly after announcing Alyssa Scott was pregnant with Nick’s soon-to-be 12th child, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh.

The public figure was deemed a high-income earner which, of course, amplified his child support requirement. Cannon is known for the shows Wild N’ Out, The Nick Cannon Show, The Masked Singer, and many other television appearances.

Following Cannon’s $3.2M Jew Jersey mansion tour last year, we can assume/hope all of his twelve children will be well taken care of. A full breakdown of how far Nick Cannon’s family tree has grown can be found here, also linked below.

The 42-year-old was recently discussing his $3M+ child support bill. The Neighborhood Talk reports Cannon said that simply wasn’t true.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.” – Nick Cannon/The Neighborhood Talk

To Zeppelin, Nick Cannon said, “You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! Beautiful Zeppelin (aka BZC - aka Bizzy B!) Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!”

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon have two other children together, Zillion and Zion.

Cannon had one other child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. At 5 months old, Zen passed away after suffering from a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon’s Growing Family: https://nypost.com/web-stories/nick-cannons-kids-and-his-baby-mamas/