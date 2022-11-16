Nick Cannon Discusses Child Support After Welcoming 11th Child Into The World & 12th On The Way

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nFI1_0jC8nFKT00
Nick Cannon jokes about his growing parental responsibilities.(@nickcannon/Instagram)

Nick Cannon welcomes his eleventh child into the world, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon.

Shortly after announcing Alyssa Scott was pregnant with Nick’s soon-to-be 12th child, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh. 

The public figure was deemed a high-income earner which, of course, amplified his child support requirement. Cannon is known for the shows Wild N’ Out, The Nick Cannon Show, The Masked Singer, and many other television appearances.

Following Cannon’s $3.2M Jew Jersey mansion tour last year, we can assume/hope all of his twelve children will be well taken care of. A full breakdown of how far Nick Cannon’s family tree has grown can be found here, also linked below.

The 42-year-old was recently discussing his $3M+ child support bill. The Neighborhood Talk reports Cannon said that simply wasn’t true.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.” – Nick Cannon/The Neighborhood Talk

To Zeppelin, Nick Cannon said, “You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! Beautiful Zeppelin (aka BZC - aka Bizzy B!) Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!”

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon have two other children together, Zillion and Zion. 

Cannon had one other child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. At 5 months old, Zen passed away after suffering from a brain tumor. 

Nick Cannon’s Growing Family: https://nypost.com/web-stories/nick-cannons-kids-and-his-baby-mamas/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nick Cannon# Parenting# Child Support# Income# Internet

Comments / 17

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
10326 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

US Lawmakers Discuss Legal Status of Marijuana

The United States of Weed.(@traffic_analyzer/iStock) Congressional leaders held a hearing on Tuesday regarding the Federal classification of cannabis, and states’ progress since decriminalizing marijuana. This past Tuesday, Congress began discussing when and how to decriminalize once and for all.

Read full story
Union County, NJ

Union County NJ Bans Guns

Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.

Read full story
47 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in Brooklyn

NYPD arrest 2 for selling illegal marijuana.(KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock) The New York City Sherriff’s Office executed a raid yesterday on an illegal weed shop in Brooklyn, New York.

Read full story
3 comments
Perth Amboy, NJ

NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's Death

Father from NJ charged with the death of his daughter.(@adamkaz/iStock) A Perth Amboy man Radamez Santana, 22, is being charged with the death of his four-month-old daughter. Perth Amboy Police Department showed up at Santana’s home on November 10 when a 4-month-old girl was reported as not breathing, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor.

Read full story
1 comments

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.

Read full story
129 comments

NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's Wedding

Body-shaming a young girl.(dissolvegirl/iStock) Would you make a child wear shapewear so they could fit into a dress for your wedding? If you’re not getting married, imagine the situation for any other event with a formal dress code, would you make a child wear shapewear?

Read full story
18 comments
Stamford, CT

CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery

Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.

Read full story
30 comments
Ringwood, NJ

NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too Early

It's hunting season in NJ.(Carol Hamilton/iStock) Department of Environmental Protection reports bear sightings in New Jersey increased 257% this past year. Due to the increased amount of sightings over the last year, black bear hunting has been given the green light by New Jersey officials starting in December 2022.

Read full story
8 comments
Oklahoma State

USGS Links Earthquake Frequency to Oil Fracking

Fracking Quakes.(@Harsh Singh/Unsplash) There is officially a link recognized between earthquakes and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Waste fluids generated by oil production in the United States have been causing a recent spike in seismic activity.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record Straight

Mrs. Diaz teaches all forms of art to all age groups.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) So let’s try and set the record straight. ‘The Art Teacher,’ or Roxsana Diaz, is an art teacher working in the Pennsauken school district in New Jersey. She’s come under heavy scrutiny over the past year after photographs of her went viral – so viral that she wound up on the Tamaron Hall Show this past Friday. Ironically the episode was titled ‘Why I Went Viral.’

Read full story
203 comments

Multiple UFO Sightings Reported Over NJ, NY, & PA On The Same Day: Same Object Photographed By Witnesses

A wild occurrence during November's Blood Moon.(Jonathan Eggleston - Go Stargazing/Facebook) Within September alone, there were more than twenty unidentified flying aircraft sightings. Some with concurring locations, dates, and even sightings. The occurrences have been documented through an organization known as the National UFO [Unitendified Flying Object] Recording Center or NUFORC.org.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NY Library Holds A Drag Queen Story Hour

Little Miss Hot Mess was one of the original performers at Drag Queen Story Hour in Brooklyn Public Library.(@AP/Youtube) Brooklyn Public Library has been caught in the crosshairs of controversy these last couple of weeks following its hosting of DQSH, aka Drag Queen Story Hour.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Full video linked, the boy is no contento.(santanasbarbershop7/Instagram) Santanas Barber Shops/Los Muchachos de Santana (Amsterdam Ave & West 108) of West Harlem, New York, has been the focus of controversy following their overly seductive social media posts involving children.

Read full story
352 comments
Dallas, TX

Fiery Plane Collision at WWII Airshow

Bystanders watch as planes crash at a WWII airshow.(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) If this happened at JFK, Laguardia, or Newark, the world would stop. Apparently in Texas, when two planes collide at an airshow, the show must go on. Hearing of such a tragedy reminds us.

Read full story

Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon

Earthquakes are shaking up the states.(egon69/iStock) A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity.

Read full story
112 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For Driver

Police are still searching for a FedEx driver after hitting a pedestrian in Brooklyn.(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) A brutal hit-and-run incident occurred in Brooklyn, New York this past Thursday. According to police, a pedestrian was fatally hit and dragged by a FedEx tractor-trailer truck before they were struck by a second vehicle. The incident took place between 9 and 9:00 pm Thursday – the FedEx tractor-trailer driver is still at large.

Read full story
14 comments

Celestial Event Recorded Over New Jersey

Large object documented passing over New Jersey Wednesday.(Bjorn Bakstad/iStock) A celestial phenomenon was reported over Linden in Central New Jersey on November 9, 2022, at around 5:30 am Wednesday. Martin M. reported the occurrence on AMS Meteors. The American Meteor Society is a globally recognized system for documenting out-of-this-world events.

Read full story
3 comments

Paid Menstrual Leave in NJ: Update

Progress in NJ towards recognising menstruation.(AJ_Watt/iStock) Since the dawn of time women have menstruated. This is nothing new, but recognizing it and addressing it as a basic human need, that part is new. For ages, genders have debated over menstruation being something to acknowledge as a society.

Read full story
41 comments

Parents Take 5-Year-Old Child To Hooters Restaurant For 5th Birthday Celebration

While the staff is gorgeous, is the establishment a suitable environment for a 5-year-old's birthday?(@hooters/Instagram) Is it okay for a five-year-old to celebrate their birthday at a Hooters restaurant? New York Times shared a controversial story sparked by a TikTok video (posted by the mother) of a five-year-old boy having a birthday celebration at an adult-themed restaurant.

Read full story
164 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy