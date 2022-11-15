Multiple UFO Sightings Reported Over NJ, NY, & PA On The Same Day: Same Object Photographed By Witnesses

A wild occurrence during November's Blood Moon. (Jonathan Eggleston - Go Stargazing/Facebook)

Within September alone, there were more than twenty unidentified flying aircraft sightings. Some with concurring locations, dates, and even sightings. The occurrences have been documented through an organization known as the National UFO [Unitendified Flying Object] Recording Center or NUFORC.org .

Suspicion has been raised following the most recent eclipse. Hours after the eclipse there were a series of earthquakes and celestial phenomena .

The following 23 events occurred in NJ, NY, and Philly-Area, PA over the past month. 16/23 of these incidents occurred on the same day. Some witnesses share photographs of the same phenomenon from their respective perspectives.

Sightings:

“Occurred: 10/4/2022 21:15 (Entered as: 10/04/2022 9:15 PM)

Reported: 10/5/2022 7:09:55 PM 19:09

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Tyrone, PA

Shape: Disk

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object made a sound

Saw an unusual flying object above my house

[The] object flew [overhead] for several seconds”

Link to photo: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172186.html

“Occurred: 10/1/2022 19:03 (Entered as: 10/01/2022 7:03 PM)

Reported: 10/1/2022 7:53:09 PM 19:53

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Newville, PA

Shape: Triangle

Duration: several seconds

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object changed color

Walking home from [the] store and noticed a series of lights on the [triangular-shaped] object which moved below clouds and heard no sound.

I had just left the local grocery store ( Saylor's Market ) and was walking home. I had just checked my cell phone before leaving the parking lot to see the time was 6:54 PM. I wanted to time my walk home. It was drizzling light rain and the sky was a pale grey color with lots of cloud cover. That was when I noticed an object which swiftly moved in the air above the road ( HWY 641 ) and sort of slid thru the sky with no audible noise I could detect. I would say that the lights on the object looked to be rows of lights that flowed from red to white to green very rapidly, similar to LED lights, they filled the entire triangle shape of the thing. The object was clearly below cloud cover and had a sharply triangular shape. I estimate the object to have been only several feet wide[?]”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172145.html

“Occurred: 9/25/2022 19:50 (Entered as: 09/25/2022 7:50 PM)

Reported: 9/26/2022 1:12:32 PM 13:12

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Camden, NJ

Shape: Formation

Duration: A couple [of] minutes or more

Characteristics: There were lights on the object

My husband & I saw an unusual light formation as we drove over the BF Bridge. We could not stop, I took video from the passenger seat

As we drove east over the Ben Franklin bridge on Sunday, 9/25 at 7:50 pm, I looked to my right (south) and saw a group of 3 lights in a triangle formation hovering and slowly moving north. Each of the 3 lights had an orangish tint and I thought they had a shape that was similar to that of a shuttlecock (from Badminton). My husband also saw the lights and we were both unsure of what they were. I was then looking for my phone to take some pics/[videos] without making a big to-do since our [10-year-old] was in the back. Once I found my phone, we were nearing the end of the bridge. At this point, they looked more [in line] than in a triangle due to the different vantage [points.] I then noticed there were more than 3 lights. There [were] 5 or 6 and they were all traveling at the same steady rate, from south to north. Then we just kept going and were perplexed by the whole thing. I realize that Space X launched on Saturday and people were able to see that in this area, but this was different. That appeared to be one larger light that was emitting light and moving across the sky. This was more of a hovering/[slow-moving] formation.

The videos are not great. I included a few still frames from the videos. The shorter video was shot (7:50 PM on 9/25) first with the car window open. I thought I might [lose] my phone out the window. I believe the longer video ([7:51 pm]) has the car window closed and you can therefore see green reflective lights zoom by -- these are reflections of the lights from the bridge.

I wish I had my phone more accessible earlier to get footage of the orange hovering lights as we were going over the first half of the bridge."

Link to photos: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172077.html

“Occurred: 9/25/2022 19:20 (Entered as: 09/25/2022 7:20 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 10:12:39 PM 22:12

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Shape: Fireball

Duration: 3 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object emitted beams

It looked like a shooting [star] but unlike a shooting [star] it just kept flying [really] fast in a certain direction.

Just Watch Video!”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171995.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 20:28 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 8:28 PM)

Reported: 9/25/2022 2:50:32 PM 14:50

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Little Egg Harbor, NJ

Shape: Circle

Duration: Maybe an hour or less

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, there was an aura or haze around the object, the object emitted beams, [and] the object changed color

After seeing Space X in the sky, we then saw something in the sky. Thought it was a drone, star, [or coast] guard but it wasn’t like that.

After seeing Space X in the sky, we then saw something in the sky. Thought it was a drone, a star, or the [coast] guard or state trooper searching for someone but it wasn’t like that. The way the thing I saw moved, it didn’t appear to be a drone or anything [I’d] ever seen. I tried to come up with what it could be, but I was dumbfounded. My oldest who has autism is obsessed with anything space so we’re always looking up. When I saw this, I went to investigate it and I [really] never seen anything like this. I even saw a white beam coming from it (after I saw Space X launch.) I had my camera on still so no one was moving the camera while I filmed it.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171974.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 20:15 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 8:15 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 7:16:27 PM 19:16

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Pottersville, NY

Shape: Light

Duration: 30 - 45 seconds

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail

Looking south, saw a large bright white unblinking light moving east straight [horizontally] with a large spray of light [trailing] behind.

Never have seen anything like this. Large white, unblinking, [non-flashing] light spherical. A little bigger than Jupiter [is] visible in [the] sky tonight. The light had a [fan-like] spray of light [trailing] behind it as it moved from west to east horizontally. Lasted about 30-45 seconds. Then the tail spray disappeared first, then a couple [of] seconds later the white main body of light disappeared. Totally clear skies tonight, [with] no clouds in the sky.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172004.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 20:00 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 8:00 PM)

Reported: 9/25/2022 9:48:24 AM 09:48

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Wildwood, NJ

Shape: Sphere

Duration: 20-30 seconds

Characteristics: The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object

Please Distant item went across the night clear night sky over the Atlantic. A white foggy cone or park shape trail South to north.

[Objects] streaked across [the] night sky over the Atlantic Ocean coast south to north. Approx 50 degrees high off the horizon. Night Sky was clear with stars visible approx time was between 7:30-8:00 pm It was not the visible planet that was stationary. Was not an aircraft profile. Nor it had anything to do with the fireworks display scheduled to go off hours later. [The] object was round and bright. No color. A pyramid shape white fog-type trail discharged following in [the] back of [the] object spreading out in a cone shape discharge for many miles. It did not have an irregular flight path. [The] object suddenly disappeared along with any trailing discharge.

Me and my wife, among many others, were sitting on chairs watching a free concert at Centennial park Wildwood Crest, NJ.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171981.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:42 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:42 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 4:53:30 PM 16:53

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: West Milford, NJ

Shape: Unknown

Duration: 30 seconds

Characteristics: The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object emitted beams, [a] bright ball of light gliding across [the] sky leaving a glowing trail- sky totally clear driving home and see a very bright light gliding across the sky, looks like it’s shining a large light, with streaks, something like you would expect to see with cloudy weather but sky completely clear. looks like a comet [trail] but silver light. we have video.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172035.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:41 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:41 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 5:15:42 PM 17:15

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Summit, NJ

Shape: Cone

Duration: 3 mins

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object emitted beams

While driving saw [a] fast-moving triangular [shape] with lights in back

See [the] sighting summary. Was very high.”

Link to photo: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172027.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:40 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:40 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 4:55:43 PM 16:55

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Swedesboro, NJ

Shape: Fireball

Duration: 4 mins

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, There were aircraft in the vicinity [of] aircraft chasing the object

Bright white light slowly moved across the sky with a bright white trail and eventually fizzed out I have a video.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172034.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:40 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:40 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 5:32:47 PM 17:32

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Kendall Park, NJ

Shape: Cone

Duration: 33 seconds

Characteristics: The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object [the] southern sky lit up - [a] cone of light observed for 33 seconds

The sky lit up [on] the southern horizon and it looked like [an] airplane/aircraft ( could not see properly) with a very bright

cone of light in the rear. The aircraft/airplane was [traveling] from west to east

No airplane noise or engine noise .. the flash of light just disappeared after about 33 seconds.

[I] and my son saw it and my son recorded a video on his phone.

We are not sure what it was but would like to know the source.

I have the original video with the exact time stamp etc.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172017.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:40 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:40 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 5:16:41 PM 17:16

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Neptune City, NJ

Shape: Unknown

Duration: 5 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, There were aircraft in the vicinity [of] aircraft chasing the object

Bright light with a hazy glow travels north until [a] hazy trail suddenly dispersed

Round bright light heads over [the] NJ coast. [The] light was projected pointing down and perpendicular to the movement of the object but wider and “rounder” than a spotlight. Very slow moving with a wide wake behind it that spread out quickly.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172026.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:40 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:40 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 5:19:30 PM 17:19

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Tinton Falls, NJ

Shape: Light

Duration: 1.5 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail, The object emitted beams, There were aircraft in the vicinity [of] aircraft chasing the object

Bright v-shape light coming from behind a quick-moving craft

Around 7:40 pm on Saturday night 9/24/22, I went to close the blinds in my room and witnessed a strange moving light in the sky. Not a plane, as there was a plane in sight too, going a different direction, but this looked very different. This was only one prick of unblinking light moving in a straight across the sky right to left as I looked from my window (Eastbound). The pinpoint of light had a thick v-shaped very bright white light beaming out behind it. I had my dad get up to look at [the] kitchen window then we ran to the backyard to see. There was no sound coming from it. We watched it as it was for a few moments continuing straight and relatively fast on its path, then all of a sudden the light beam seemed to detach from the craft and was left behind hanging in the sky as the prick of light continued on. Within a few moments, the prick of light wasn’t visible at all and as the light beam faded too, it was like it was never there – nowhere to be seen. My dad and I were flabbergasted and agreed that it was very odd, especially the way the light suddenly detached from the craft itself and was left paused in the sky while the craft continued on, only to fade out some moments later along with the visual of the craft itself. Very strange and notable – my dad and I had never seen anything at all like it. Both of us have a familiarity and somewhat casual academic interest in UFOs, and could not identify it as anything UFO or non-UFO that we are familiar with in the sky. Could not obtain any video footage as neither my dad or I have a smartphone.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172024.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:40 (Entered a : 09/24/2022 7:40 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 8:03:56 PM 20:03

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Hamilton, NJ

Shape: Light

Duration: A few minutes

Characteristics: The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object

See from the front of my house

Walked out front of my house tonight around 7:40 pm and [saw] an amazing light moving across the sky from west to east.”

Link to photos: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171998.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:40 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:40 PM)

Reported: 9/25/2022 6:25:23 AM 06:25

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Ocean City, NJ

Shape: Light

Duration: 10 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object emitted beams

Bright light moving forward with [a] light beam shining behind it.

At first, it appeared to be falling from the sky at an enormous speed. Then it suddenly stopped & the Light object was moving like no human aircraft. Short quick movements. Then it just disappeared after a while.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171984.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:38 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:38 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 7:56:46 PM 19:56

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Tuxedo Park, NY

Shape: Light

Duration: 5 minutes

Characteristics: The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, There were aircraft in the vicinity [of] aircraft chasing the object

Bright light/white object moving through the sky with large illumination of light traveling behind it then disappeared.

I was on the passenger side of the car, [a] family of 4. Husband driving on Interstate 87. He noticed the moving glowing object in the sky. I rolled down the windows to take photos with my phone outside the window and also through the windshield. It traveled across the sky from my right to left. It looked like a white object with a large tail of light coming from it spreading out. It was moving pretty quickly. After I took the photos, I tried to change to the video option. As I was doing that my husband and son said it simply vanished/disappeared. Looking back at the photos there are some other strange lights that we did not see ourselves with the naked eye. The other lights when taking the photo through the windshield is problem simply from the inside car radio, etc. The lights when I took the photos out the window are a mystery. Before I took the photos we did see regular aircraft higher up in the sky. I wonder if they reported it.”

Link to photos: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171999.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:38 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:38 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 5:11:14 PM 17:11

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Mullica hill, NJ

Shape: Light

Duration: 5 minutes

Characteristics: The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object

Light [objects] streaking across the sky then disappearing at the end

It’s not letting me upload the video I took from my i phone no noise was emitted at all it disappeared after 3 minutes into just a light floating, no rocket launches were reported for today on [the] east coast nor any meteors. I can email the video if requested.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172029.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 19:30 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 7:30 PM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 7:00:23 PM 19:00

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Woodbridge/Sayreville, NJ

Shape: Formation

Duration: 3 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object left a trail, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object emitted beams, There were aircraft in the vicinity [of] aircraft chasing the object

Large arrowhead plume [was] seen over major central NJ bridges /river

Large plume [was] seen in [the] southern sky along with smaller cigar-shaped light below...at approx a little after 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022. This author heard a police helicopter speed treetop level to [the] south at speed causing quite a roar. A few mins later a friend stopped by 2 [shows] a cell phone pic of [an] object emitting a white plume similar to a rocket exhaust the object was ill-defined but visible. The plume was symmetrical and about two thumb [lengths] long jetting to the west at a. 140-degree angle the smaller oval-shaped object was white and at the 7 o'clock position below. Although I relate this incident seen by me thru cell phone pics, thought [of] the need to report and maybe others can. Post if they saw it too. When on roadway and major. Bridges...

[The] weather was crystal clear in [the] the 70s and ......lots of cams on [the] roads and will check and follow up too to this site

Thanks”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172006.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 04:53 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 4:53 AM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 2:32:08 AM 02:32

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Fonda, NY

Shape: Other

Duration: Observed [for] ten minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object changed color

Blinking orbs [are] seen hovering, exploring above, and dipping below [the] treeline. Blinks of [the] color [change] from white to orange.

Orbs [move] very fast and very intelligently. Blinking between white and orange, and moving impossibly fast, in all directions. Looked like they were exploring in curiosity. Definitely seemed like they were engaging with each other.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172048.html

“Occurred: 9/24/2022 02:00 (Entered as: 09/24/2022 2:00 AM)

Reported: 9/24/2022 10:30:41 AM 10:30

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: North Bellmore, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration: 1 minute

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object emitted beams, and the object changed color.

[The] light was moving left to right and up and down

[The] light was round and had multiple white lights.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/172/S172040.html

“Occurred: 9/20/2022 05:46 (Entered as: 09/20/2022 5:46 AM)

Reported: 9/20/2022 5:37:21 AM 05:37

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: West Milford, NJ

Shape: Light

Duration: 2 mins

Characteristics: There were lights on the object

Bright white light, heading from northwest to southeast. Swerving flight path

At 5:46 AM I saw a bright white light traveling northwest to [the] southeast while in my front yard, walking my dog. It did not have blinking lights, just bright white. The sky was still dark as the sun had not yet risen. Other stars, such as Orion's belt, were still visible. This light was as bright as the brightest star in the sky. The flight path originally looked straight, but I soon noticed it swerving, like a car on a 3 lane highway swerving between lanes. I have seen this at least 2 other times now, all exhibiting the same characteristics. It appeared very far away, no details about the shape could be seen, only that it was a bright light.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171899.html

“Occurred: 9/13/2022 20:05 (Entered as: 09/13/2022 8:05 PM)

Reported: 9/13/2022 5:34:37 PM 17:34

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Paulsboro, NJ

Shape: Disk

Duration: 2 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object emitted other objects

A craft that turns invisible

I was driving down broad st home & noticed a large craft unmoving in the sky. It was lower than all the planes at the local airport & had no blinking lights. Just two massive ones on each side. It was pointing at me. The sky is perfectly clear. What was astonishing was that I parked my car & got out to see it & I watched it slowly disappear from one side of the craft to the other & then I saw several smaller orbs jet across the sky. This is only one of a few. I swear there is [a] local activity in the Delaware river. Unfortunately, it disappeared as I pulled my camera out.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171745.html

“Occurred: 9/9/2022 22:10 (Entered as: 09/09/2022 10:10 PM)

Reported: 9/10/2022 7:05:15 PM 19:05

Posted: 10/8/2022

Location: Ocean City, NJ

Shape: Changing

Duration: Observed for 10 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, The object changed color

Observed an object alternating Red and Green light

I was standing on a rooftop deck looking east towards the Atlantic Ocean. The house was 3 blocks from the water. I observed an unknown object moving from near ground level to high in the sky. There is a separate object with what appears to be a white blinking light near this one in the clouds at the highest point I witnessed. The object moved slowly at first, accelerating to a high speed moving over houses [and] then back towards the ocean. Directions changed as did apparent height. Speed went from a standstill to rapid movement than stationary. The object had [a] red alternating green light. Red appeared to be circular and 2 thin green posts. The video was made on a Galaxy S20 Note. The quality is not great.”

Link to event: https://nuforc.org/webreports/reports/171/S171704.html