NY Library Holds A Drag Queen Story Hour

Little Miss Hot Mess was one of the original performers at Drag Queen Story Hour in Brooklyn Public Library. (@AP/Youtube)

Brooklyn Public Library has been caught in the crosshairs of controversy these last couple of weeks following its hosting of DQSH, aka Drag Queen Story Hour.

What is Drag Queen Story Hour? It is exactly what it sounds like, drag queens reading stories to children. Men dressed in women’s attire wear amplified hair, makeup, and sparkle to accentuate the impact of their entertainment factor. The performing individuals will read a series of popular children’s books to children under 5 years old for an entire hour.

DQSH is a global program, Brooklyn Public Library has been holding the official program for children aged 0 - 5 for years. On October 16, the library held a bilingual drag queen story hour in the Dumbo Archway.

Believe it or not… people are protesting it.

“DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.” – Brooklyn Public Library

Little Miss Hot Mess reading to children aged 0 - 5. (@AP/Youtube)

Parents attending stand behind their reasons for going – they feel the controversy is due to people in 2022 still confusing gender and 53X.

The children seem to enjoy themselves. Since they’re young, they look past the surface value and focus on what they see – glitter, hair, and makeup. Yes, drag queens are a form of adult entertainment, but considering the event is for children, is there a problem?