NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Bridget Mulroy

Full video linked, the boy is no contento.(santanasbarbershop7/Instagram)

Santanas Barber Shops/Los Muchachos de Santana (Amsterdam Ave & West 108) of West Harlem, New York, has been the focus of controversy following their overly seductive social media posts involving children.

Los Muchachos are being called out for using children in their explicit social media content (linked below.)

The controversy comes in when you consider the barber shop is a *men’s* salon and the women working there aren’t ugly. That being said… at what point do the boys become men?

One photo has been used to illustrate this article. The other photos and videos are linked below.

Devin Khari, (@Santanas_Barbershop-2,) a stylist affiliated with Santanas Barber Shops, shared content contributing to the concern. That photo was later shared by the rapper Snoop Dogg and eventually went viral.

Roy Rick’s Tik Tok posts also stirred the public’s attentionRoy Rick is another stylist associated with Los Muchachos who is now under fire for using a child in an inappropriate social media post; the entire franchise of barber shops has been associated with the posts.

If you’ve seen the pictures and videos (linked below,) you may be able to see why they’re being called into question. The child's face is the most alarming. The caption jokes about it being the boy’s third visit to the barber shop that week, but is it a joke?

It’s also not really an advertisement for a barber shop. It’s attention-grabbing, but not if you’re looking for a haircut. At least not a child's haircut.

Video: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=%2Fp%2FCk3k0kbr07v%2F&source=omni_redirect (@santanabarbershop7)

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CShfFfhlBp_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= (@roerick_27)

Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck3qw30gOGz/?hl=en (@WorldLatinStar/@WorldLatinStarCom)

Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@roerick27/video/6986770911185718533?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6986770911185718533 (@roerick27)

Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@roerick27/video/6972298851298430213?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6972298851298430213 (@roerick27)

