Fiery Plane Collision at WWII Airshow

Bystanders watch as planes crash at a WWII airshow. (@worldlatinstar/Instagram)

If this happened at JFK, Laguardia, or Newark, the world would stop. Apparently in Texas, when two planes collide at an airshow, the show must go on. Hearing of such a tragedy reminds us

At the Wings Over Dallas WWII (World War 2) Airshow earlier this afternoon, shortly after 1:00 pm, a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress collided mid-air and burst into flames, according to the FAA. The show continued until first responders were able to access the planes on the ground – which took a while.

The event was held at an airbase near Dallas Executive Airport. A video of the catastrophic event can be seen at World Latin Star, linked here and below.

The Mayor of Dallas, Texas, and a bystander have commentated on the disaster.

Morgan Curry was watching the show from a parking lot nearby, she says, “It's like literally as you looked up you saw the big plane and then you saw one of the little planes split off from the three, and then as soon as it split off it's like they just collided into each other and the little plane split the big plane in half. I honestly can't believe that we witnessed that, like just standing here underneath it. We were all just standing there like 'what just happened?'”

“As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support.” – Mayor Eric Johnson - Dallas, Texas

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are actively investigating the incident. No information has been given about the status of the pilots of anyone on board the aircrafts.

