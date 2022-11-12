Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon

Earthquakes are shaking up the states. (egon69/iStock)

A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity .

Since NYC is one gust of wind away from being covered by an ash cloud should a volcanic eruption occur, we can’t help but wonder what mother nature has in mind for us.

About 5 months ago, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Rhode Island , which should give you an idea of how close, and active, the faultlines are. The same source documenting the Rhode Island earthquake reports seven other earthquakes occurring in New York within the last four months .

Addressing the more recent earthquakes, we have to wonder if their occurrence has any correlation to the recent lunar activity since after the last blood moon in May , there were also extremely powerful earthquakes. USGS even acknowledged the correlation, and it’s happened now again.

Outside the US, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga yesterday, and a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Fiji.

The following 23 earthquakes occurred across the United States within the last 24 hours:

“M 3.9 - 12 km WNW of Petersville, Alaska

2022-11-11 09:19:50 (UTC)

62.536°N 150.996°W

77.8 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022eh3regx/executive

“M 2.5 - Arkansas

2022-11-11 06:16:59 (UTC)

35.801°N 90.148°W

6.0 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nm60415501/executive

“M 3.2 - 5 km SE of Tiptonville, Tennessee

2022-11-11 06:09:30 (UTC)

36.342°N 89.434°W

4.5 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nm60415496/executive

“M 2.7 - 22 km SW of Coyanosa, Texas

2022-11-11 04:08:15 (UTC)

31.110°N 103.244°W

2.7 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2022wcaa/executive

“M 2.7 - 28 km S of Nanwalek, Alaska

2022-11-11 03:54:53 (UTC)

59.100°N 151.998°W

57.3 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022eh0eb6w/executive

“M 2.8 - 1 km SW of Pāhala, Hawaii

2022-11-11 03:17:03 (UTC)

19.191°N 155.489°W

32.3 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv73216312/executive

“M 2.7 - 5 km WSW of Guánica, Puerto Rico

2022-11-11 00:26:22 (UTC)

17.951°N 66.950°W

9.3 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381773/executive

“M 2.8 - Puerto Rico region

2022-11-11 01:12:59 (UTC)

18.442°N 66.565°W

76.3 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381823/executive

“M 2.8 - 1 km ESE of Medicine Park, Oklahoma

2022-11-10 23:25:48 (UTC)

34.723°N 98.485°W

20.9 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ok2022wbqv/executive

“M 3.8 - 30 km NNE of Pilot Point, Alaska

2022-11-10 22:36:40 (UTC)

57.815°N 157.370°W

1.5 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022efo2p1a/executive

“M 3.4 - 27 km NNE of Pilot Point, Alaska

2022-11-10 22:36:23 (UTC)

57.770°N 157.328°W

2.7 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022efo29z2/executive

“M 2.5 - 7 km WSW of Volcano, Hawaii

2022-11-11 22:14:38 (UTC)

19.424°N 155.303°W

1.4 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv73217337/executive

“M 3.6 - 9 km E of Pāhala, Hawaii

2022-11-11 20:29:38 (UTC)

19.207°N 155.389°W

31.8 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv73217217/executive

“M 2.6 - 2 km NNE of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico

2022-11-11 16:13:24 (UTC)

18.037°N 66.782°W

13.9 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381918/executive

“M 2.8 - 17km ESE of Little Lake, CA

2022-11-11 12:05:35 (UTC)

35.891°N 117.729°W

2.7 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40131063/executive

“M 2.6 - 45 km NNW of Valdez, Alaska

2022-11-11 11:29:05 (UTC)

61.526°N 146.577°W

28.4 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022eh50bdp/executive

“M 2.5 - 15km WSW of Searles Valley, CA

2022-11-11 11:18:34 (UTC)

35.741°N 117.565°W

4.2 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40131055/executive

“M 3.2 - 15km W of Searles Valley, CA

2022-11-11 11:16:19 (UTC)

35.742°N 117.567°W

3.6 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40131047/

“M 3.1 - 76 km N of Tierras Nuevas Poniente, Puerto Rico

2022-11-11 09:30:36 (UTC)

19.151°N 66.486°W

19.3 km depth”

Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381873/executive

