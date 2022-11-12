Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon

A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity.
Since NYC is one gust of wind away from being covered by an ash cloud should a volcanic eruption occur, we can’t help but wonder what mother nature has in mind for us.
About 5 months ago, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Rhode Island, which should give you an idea of how close, and active, the faultlines are. The same source documenting the Rhode Island earthquake reports seven other earthquakes occurring in New York within the last four months.
Addressing the more recent earthquakes, we have to wonder if their occurrence has any correlation to the recent lunar activity since after the last blood moon in May, there were also extremely powerful earthquakes. USGS even acknowledged the correlation, and it’s happened now again.
Outside the US, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga yesterday, and a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Fiji.
The following 23 earthquakes occurred across the United States within the last 24 hours:
“M 3.9 - 12 km WNW of Petersville, Alaska
- 2022-11-11 09:19:50 (UTC)
- 62.536°N 150.996°W
- 77.8 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022eh3regx/executive
“M 2.5 - Arkansas
- 2022-11-11 06:16:59 (UTC)
- 35.801°N 90.148°W
- 6.0 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nm60415501/executive
“M 3.2 - 5 km SE of Tiptonville, Tennessee
- 2022-11-11 06:09:30 (UTC)
- 36.342°N 89.434°W
- 4.5 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nm60415496/executive
“M 2.7 - 22 km SW of Coyanosa, Texas
- 2022-11-11 04:08:15 (UTC)
- 31.110°N 103.244°W
- 2.7 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2022wcaa/executive
“M 2.7 - 22 km SW of Coyanosa, Texas
- 2022-11-11 04:08:15 (UTC)
- 31.110°N 103.244°W
- 2.7 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2022wcaa/executive
“M 2.7 - 22 km SW of Coyanosa, Texas
- 2022-11-11 04:08:15 (UTC)
- 31.110°N 103.244°W
- 2.7 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2022wcaa/executive
“M 2.7 - 28 km S of Nanwalek, Alaska
- 2022-11-11 03:54:53 (UTC)
- 59.100°N 151.998°W
- 57.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022eh0eb6w/executive
“M 2.8 - 1 km SW of Pāhala, Hawaii
- 2022-11-11 03:17:03 (UTC)
- 19.191°N 155.489°W
- 32.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv73216312/executive
“M 2.7 - 5 km WSW of Guánica, Puerto Rico
- 2022-11-11 00:26:22 (UTC)
- 17.951°N 66.950°W
- 9.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381773/executive
“M 2.8 - Puerto Rico region
- 2022-11-11 01:12:59 (UTC)
- 18.442°N 66.565°W
- 76.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381823/executive
“M 2.7 - 5 km WSW of Guánica, Puerto Rico
- 2022-11-11 00:26:22 (UTC)
- 17.951°N 66.950°W
- 9.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381773/executive
“M 2.8 - 1 km ESE of Medicine Park, Oklahoma
- 2022-11-10 23:25:48 (UTC)
- 34.723°N 98.485°W
- 20.9 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ok2022wbqv/executive
“M 3.8 - 30 km NNE of Pilot Point, Alaska
- 2022-11-10 22:36:40 (UTC)
- 57.815°N 157.370°W
- 1.5 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022efo2p1a/executive
“M 3.4 - 27 km NNE of Pilot Point, Alaska
- 2022-11-10 22:36:23 (UTC)
- 57.770°N 157.328°W
- 2.7 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022efo29z2/executive
“M 2.5 - 7 km WSW of Volcano, Hawaii
- 2022-11-11 22:14:38 (UTC)
- 19.424°N 155.303°W
- 1.4 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv73217337/executive
“M 3.6 - 9 km E of Pāhala, Hawaii
- 2022-11-11 20:29:38 (UTC)
- 19.207°N 155.389°W
- 31.8 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv73217217/executive
“M 2.6 - 2 km NNE of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico
- 2022-11-11 16:13:24 (UTC)
- 18.037°N 66.782°W
- 13.9 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381918/executive
“M 2.8 - 17km ESE of Little Lake, CA
- 2022-11-11 12:05:35 (UTC)
- 35.891°N 117.729°W
- 2.7 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40131063/executive
“M 2.6 - 45 km NNW of Valdez, Alaska
- 2022-11-11 11:29:05 (UTC)
- 61.526°N 146.577°W
- 28.4 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak022eh50bdp/executive
“M 2.5 - 15km WSW of Searles Valley, CA
- 2022-11-11 11:18:34 (UTC)
- 35.741°N 117.565°W
- 4.2 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40131055/executive
“M 3.2 - 15km W of Searles Valley, CA
- 2022-11-11 11:16:19 (UTC)
- 35.742°N 117.567°W
- 3.6 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40131047/
“M 3.1 - 76 km N of Tierras Nuevas Poniente, Puerto Rico
- 2022-11-11 09:30:36 (UTC)
- 19.151°N 66.486°W
- 19.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381873/executive
“M 3.1 - 76 km N of Tierras Nuevas Poniente, Puerto Rico
- 2022-11-11 09:30:36 (UTC)
- 19.151°N 66.486°W
- 19.3 km depth”
Link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr71381873/executive
Comments / 112