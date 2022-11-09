A Killer Plant Has Taken Up Real Estate in NJ

A budding Poison Hemlock plant. (dlinca/iStock)

Poison Hemlock is one of the more beautiful deadly plants we have natively growing in New Jersey. While this plant has previously come up in conversations and literature regarding dangerous plants, the magnitude of this particular plant’s toxicity is often overlooked.

In a previous article on poisonous plant awareness, Poison Hemlock has been identified as one of the most commonly undetected toxic indigenous plants. “As the name suggests, this plant is highly toxic – to both humans and animals. Livestock poses the greatest risk of poisoning as it can be ingested while grazing. All parts of the plant are poisonous. The plant was introduced to the United States as a garden plant from Europe. Knowing what we know now about Poison Hemlock, it’s important to yank it out if you have any growing in your garden.”

In actuality, the plant grows all across the United States, not only in New Jersey. For lack of a better word, it’s a weed. It’s extremely invasive and very hardy. Poison Hemlock has a few lookalikes, the most common being a plant called Queen Anne’s Lace.

If you’re able to identify this plant and you’re looking to remove it, the following measures are worth considering.

Know you won’t be affected by the plant from touching it, you can pull it up. Some people with sensitive skin may experience contact dermatitis but the poisonous effects from the plant aren’t experienced unless the plant is ingested. Poison Hemlock has a taproot or a large main root that sources most of the plant’s nutrients. You’ll want to dig that up to prevent the plant from regenerating and spreading. Tampering with the roots also will not induce any symptoms associated with the toxic traits of the plant.

The plant is still toxic when dried so it’s important to use caution when disposing of the plants once removed. Again, poisoning occurs when the plant is ingested. The plant poses the biggest risk to pets and livestock.

Healthline reports symptoms of poisoning by Poison Hemlock including: