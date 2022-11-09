New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NY

It's about to be a star-studded Christmas! (@teresagiudice/Instagram)

A new Christmas movie is set to be released by VH1 for the upcoming holiday season!

‘Fuhgeddabout Christmas’ has a star-studded cast featuring Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of NJ, Vinny Guadagnino known from MTV’s Jersey Shore, Renee Graziano of Mob Wives, Wild ‘n Out’s Justina Valentine, Nick Cannon, Perez Hilton, and Fetty Wap – to name a few!

The movie is set to premiere on VH1 on December 21!

The movie teaser reads, “When an American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.” The movie was produced by the Wild ‘n Out star, Justina Valentine, and it seems like she truly enjoyed working with the celebrity lineup.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie!! Fuhgeddabout Christmas is premiering December 21 at 8 pm ET on [@vh1]!! I’m honored to be part of this project with so many talented people. [@justinavalentine], you are absolutely amazing!! [@reneegraziano] & [@perezhilton], I had a blast with you both and I’m happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!” – Teresa Giudice in an Instagram post

With most of the cast coming from the New York and New Jersey area, it’s no wonder they had such a good time creating the movie together. Fans are at the edges of their seats waiting until December 21 to watch. Everyone involved has a true talent for entertainment, so it’s safe to say that we know we’re in for a treat this holiday season!