New York City, NY

New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NY

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crvUi_0j3fuxg800
It's about to be a star-studded Christmas!(@teresagiudice/Instagram)

A new Christmas movie is set to be released by VH1 for the upcoming holiday season! 

‘Fuhgeddabout Christmas’ has a star-studded cast featuring Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of NJ, Vinny Guadagnino known from MTV’s Jersey Shore, Renee Graziano of Mob Wives, Wild ‘n Out’s Justina Valentine, Nick Cannon, Perez Hilton, and Fetty Wap – to name a few!

The movie is set to premiere on VH1 on December 21!

The movie teaser reads, “When an American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.” The movie was produced by the Wild ‘n Out star, Justina Valentine, and it seems like she truly enjoyed working with the celebrity lineup.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie!! Fuhgeddabout Christmas is premiering December 21 at 8 pm ET on [@vh1]!! I’m honored to be part of this project with so many talented people. [@justinavalentine], you are absolutely amazing!! [@reneegraziano] & [@perezhilton], I had a blast with you both and I’m happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!” – Teresa Giudice in an Instagram post

With most of the cast coming from the New York and New Jersey area, it’s no wonder they had such a good time creating the movie together. Fans are at the edges of their seats waiting until December 21 to watch. Everyone involved has a true talent for entertainment, so it’s safe to say that we know we’re in for a treat this holiday season!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Celebrities# Holidays# New York# New Jersey

Comments / 8

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
9364 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Brooklyn, NY

Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in Brooklyn

Police are still searching for a FedEx driver after hitting a pedestrian in Brooklyn.(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) A brutal hit-and-run incident occurred in Brooklyn, New York this past Thursday. According to police, a pedestrian was hit and dragged by a FedEx tractor-trailer truck before they were struck by a second vehicle. The incident took place between 9 and 9:00 pm Thursday – the FedEx tractor-trailer driver is still at large.

Read full story
3 comments

Celestial Event Recorded Over New Jersey

Large object documented passing over New Jersey Wednesday.(Bjorn Bakstad/iStock) A celestial phenomenon was reported over Linden in Central New Jersey on November 9, 2022, at around 5:30 am Wednesday. Martin M. reported the occurrence on AMS Meteors. The American Meteor Society is a globally recognized system for documenting out-of-this-world events.

Read full story
3 comments

Paid Menstrual Leave in NJ: Update

Progress in NJ towards recognising menstruation.(AJ_Watt/iStock) Since the dawn of time women have menstruated. This is nothing new, but recognizing it and addressing it as a basic human need, that part is new. For ages, genders have debated over menstruation being something to acknowledge as a society.

Read full story
29 comments

Parents Take 5-Year-Old Child To Hooters Restaurant For 5th Birthday Celebration

While the staff is gorgeous, is the establishment a suitable environment for a 5-year-old's birthday?(@hooters/Instagram) Is it okay for a five-year-old to celebrate their birthday at a Hooters restaurant? New York Times shared a controversial story sparked by a TikTok video (posted by the mother) of a five-year-old boy having a birthday celebration at an adult-themed restaurant.

Read full story
47 comments

A Killer Plant Has Taken Up Real Estate in NJ

A budding Poison Hemlock plant.(dlinca/iStock) Poison Hemlock is one of the more beautiful deadly plants we have natively growing in New Jersey. While this plant has previously come up in conversations and literature regarding dangerous plants, the magnitude of this particular plant’s toxicity is often overlooked.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath

One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.

Read full story
1090 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.

Read full story
15 comments
Matawan, NJ

Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral Cats

Matawan animal control is in the dog house.(Олег Копьёв/iStock) Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is furious with the Matawan Animal Welfare Committee. The story is sticky, it’s controversial, and it’s local.

Read full story
29 comments
Newark, NJ

FBI Announces 'Broad Threat' to Synagogues in NJ

The Jewish community of New Jersey is faced with the threat of terrorism.(coldsnowstorm/iStock) The FBI of Newark has announced a ‘broad threat’ to synagogues in New Jersey. The news was announced via Twitter shortly after 3 pm on Thursday.

Read full story
11 comments
Middlesex County, NJ

Scholastic Book Fairs Target Unsuspecting Children Through Marketing

School book fairs are not as innocent as you think.(Aaron Burden/Unsplash) Scholastic book fairs are officially marketing toward children, and it’s tragic. If you’re a parent, you’re the one sending your child to school with book fair money. Whether or not you can physically be there to help your child exercise proper consumerism (hint hint,) you’re sending your child to school with enough money to cover the content of their choosing… which is the issue.

Read full story
6 comments
Plainview, NY

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.

Read full story
20 comments
New York City, NY

Mars in Retrograde: New Yorkers Will See The Red Planet From Now Until January - What to Know & Zodiac Predictions

Mars has entered its retrograde motion for the first time in over 2 years. Set your intentions as the phenomenon has domain over the zodiac.(Martin Holverda/iStock) Entering a retrograde motion into the constellation of Gemini, Mars is settling into its closest position (in proximity to Earth) for the first time in about two years. Mars’ retrograde is a physical phenomenon that occurs every 26 months, according to NASA.

Read full story
5 comments
Queens, NY

Queens NY Celebrates Day of the Dead: Dia de los Muertos

Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and the dead in Mexico. Today is the final day of the celebration.(FG Trade Latin/iSock) Wednesday, November 2, marks the end of the Mexican celebration of Dia de los Muertos, or ‘Day of the Dead.’

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

NJ Teacher Convicted of Stalking Student

NJ teacher stalked student for 2 years and received 2 months jail...?(MrKornFlakes/iStock) The following story is controversial… and local!. Some may recall a few years ago, in 2019, when a New Jersey teacher was caught stalking a student attending Mount Olive High School.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption

Scientists are predicting an ash cloud that could sweep the nation.(Robert Gibson/iStock) New York City and the east coast are on high alert. A series of earthquakes in April from Sitka, Alaska have made way for an official notice about the presumed likely eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Edgecumbe.

Read full story
58 comments
Englewood, NJ

Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car

The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week!(Nolan Standifer/Unsplash) The following story is controversial – and local!. Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.

Read full story
30 comments
New York City, NY

Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers

Don't forget! Read to see if your state is on the list to ditch Daylight Saving Time!(Olga Tsareva/iStock) Being the last weekend of October, it’s only appropriate to give the heads-up of the upcoming time change set to take place for the following weekend. On Sunday, November 6, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 am – Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.)

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights

Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.

Read full story
153 comments
Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's Why

Maria Molino created a Cruella De Vil costume last year and it's still as iconic as ever!Kyle DeVesty. New Jersey’s Halloween Queen, Maria Molino, has given more than enough reason to hold her title now for another year. Since October began, she’s shared five show-stopping costumes, with a few more tricks still up her sleeve!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy