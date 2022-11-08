Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse. (Nicholas Free/iStock)

Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation.

On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.

Since the incident transpired, investigators were able to connect Mazzella’s death to The Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, or Gorilla Stone, a branch of the infamous Bloods Gang. Shakoor killing Gerry Mazzella has been connected to Shakoor’s initiation into Gorilla Stone.

Gang Violence is nothing new. It’s so well-known in New York City that the New York Police Department has issued a gang manual. The Gang Manual explains the logistics of five known gangs within the city and the preliminary concerns around other rising organizations within New York.

Gorilla Stone is relatively new. They currently run a ring of drug distribution in the Bronx and within New York City jails and prisons. The gang is considered to be a branch of the Bloods Gang since the peace treaty between Bloods and Crips had been initiated by Snoop Dogg in 2016. Unfortunately, the violence is still very much present, regardless of a peace treaty. New gangs are on the rise, that much is apparent.

The United States Attorney’s Office is charging Shakoor with one count of murder through the use of a firearm, one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of murder in aid of racketeering, and one count of possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony. With exception of possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony, which carries a 10-year jail sentence, all the other charges against Jaleel Shakoor carry a life sentence, and potentially the death penalty.