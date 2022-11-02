NJ Teacher Convicted of Stalking Student

NJ teacher stalked student for 2 years and received 2 months jail...? (MrKornFlakes/iStock)

The following story is controversial… and local!

Some may recall a few years ago, in 2019, when a New Jersey teacher was caught stalking a student attending Mount Olive High School.

Tajinder Tung, 61 years old from Stewartville, a former math teacher at Mount Olive High School, began stalking a student attending the school in 2017. For two years he tracked and followed the activity of the aforementioned student until he was caught in 2019.

Tung was convicted of stalking and was sentenced to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as a term of his three-year probation. Probation is conditional upon his 60 days served, should he not be found doing anything questionable for the next three years.

The math teacher was sentenced in September of 2022 but didn’t begin his 60-day sentence until this month. Once he serves his 60 days in jail, starting this week, he will be on probation until 2026.

Also conditional to his sentence, he is required to give up his teaching license, and any other professional licenses he possesses.

Tajinder Tung was officially sentenced on Friday, 28 October, by Judge Noah Franzblau of Morris County.

Despite sentencing and thorough implementation of the justice system, Tajinder Tung attempted to petition against the New Jersey Commissioner of Education and the Mount Olive Board of Education. Tung won three months' pay from the Board of Education since they failed to file tenure charges against Tung.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll credits Assistant Prosecutors Maggie Calderwood, Noelle V. Fiorentino, Kimberly Tolentino, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, the Mount Olive Township and Greenwich Township Police Departments, and Morris County Sherif’s Department for their dedication to the case.