New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption

Scientists are predicting an ash cloud that could sweep the nation. (Robert Gibson/iStock)

New York City and the east coast are on high alert. A series of earthquakes in April from Sitka, Alaska have made way for an official notice about the presumed likely eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Edgecumbe .

The recent seismic activity is sending literal shockwaves across the country.

Why New York? Mt. Edgecumbe has been dormant for over 800 years. Concerning Mt. St. Helens , the United States’ other notoriously powerful volcano, they’re both in close proximity to the Cascadia Subduction zone. Even Yellowstone National Park is in the crossfire of this potential magnitude. While one is closer than the other, there is a ‘ chain reaction ’ that occurs when events this powerful happen within this crossroads of these particular faultlines.

A simulation of the predicted destruction of the ash cloud from Mt. St. Helen is projected to reach well beyond New York City if triggered by the eruption of Mt. Edgecumbe. Magma activity beneath Mt. Edgecumbe confirms the concern regarding an eruption.

After earthquakes occurred in April of 2022 , an investigation was prompted to address the potential of the 800-year dormant volcano being ready to display a seismically spectacular show.

The purpose of the investigation was to confirm the activity was related to a potential eruption, and warn residents of the impending hazard. Volcanic eruptions have a reputation for displacing people and causing chaos. With proper warning and preparation, we can work with nature as opposed to it working against us.