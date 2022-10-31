Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car

The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week! (Nolan Standifer/Unsplash)

The following story is controversial – and local!

Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.

Before the story is explained, it’s important to understand that regardless of your political affiliation, nationality, where you live, or who you are, the investigation is still very much underway. In the United States, you’re innocent until proven guilty… so here we go.

Five citizens from the People’s Republic of China, four men, Weifa Huang, 47, Wulin Zhang, 29, Kai Wang, 25, and Jhong Chen, 23, attended the Porsche dealership with Yuxian Li, 32, as she attempted to lease a Porsche with a stolen New York driver’s license.

All five of these distinguished citizens have been detained at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey. They’re being charged with identification theft, credit card theft, forgery, intent to commit fraud, possessions of fake checks, evading the police (they tried to run when the police showed up, according to authorities and dealership employees,) and a few other hefty offenses. They’re also all facing deportation.

Englewood Police Department was contacted by the dealership when the female presented the stolen license and they realized it didn’t match. All five offenders were taken into custody and provided a translator since they only spoke Mandarin Chinese.

So, innocent until proven guilty. Did they run from the police because they didn't understand the situation and language? Or did they run from the police because they were caught in the act? Ultimately, the evidence and the judge will determine the outcome on this one.