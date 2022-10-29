Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers

Don't forget! Read to see if your state is on the list to ditch Daylight Saving Time! (Olga Tsareva/iStock)

Being the last weekend of October, it’s only appropriate to give the heads-up of the upcoming time change set to take place for the following weekend. On Sunday, November 6, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 am – Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.)

‘Spring forward, and Fall back!’ This is the best way to remember how Daylight Saving Time works. In Spring, clocks jump forward an hour to maximize the number of hours in the day with sunlight. In Fall, clocks are turned back an hour when the days naturally become shorter.

Some people may not notice the time change until they wake up the next Sunday morning since lots of cell phones, cars, appliances, and other modernized clocks will reset automatically. This is a blessing and a curse since modern technology has taken the work out of it – but we won’t know until it’s too late – pun intended.

Unless you have to be up early Sunday morning, it shouldn’t be too disruptive to your routine. When you wake up, it will ‘feel’ later while actually being earlier, and you’ll appreciate the extra hour of light in the morning!

We can thank Benjamin Franklin for the innovative inconvenience. In an attempt to conserve candlelight (in 1784,) Franklin’s ‘An Economical Project’ was the first documented effort to prolong the day throughout the year, in terms of sunlight, in conjunction with the naturally occurring winter and summer solstices.

“Every morning, as soon as the Sun rises, let all the bells in every church be set ringing: and if that is not sufficient, let cannon be fired in every street to wake the sluggards effectually… Oblige a man to rise at four in the morning, and it is probable that he will go willingly to bed at eight in the evening.” – Benjamin Franklin

Perhaps Franklin was a bit intense... In recent years, lots of states have voted to stop the Daylight Saving Time nonsense altogether. An updated list of the states who have voted on nixing the time change can be found here, provided by Time and Date… The good news is that New York and New Jersey aren’t on the list – yet!