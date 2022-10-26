NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights

A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.

Judge Ralph Porzio of Richmond County, New York (Staten Island) ruled on October 24 after hearing a case of City sanitation workers who lost their jobs due to the vaccine mandate. The sanitation workers argued the mandate challenged their Constitutional rights.

Judge Porzio acknowledged the health commissioner complying with public health mandates, but in the final ruling said the health commissioner could not terminate or “create a new condition[s] of employment for City employees.”

Ultimately, Judge Puzio’s ruling continued to explain, “Though vaccination should be encouraged, public employees should not have been terminated for their noncompliance.”

Furthermore, Judge Porzio states, “As this court stated in its decision in the Rivicci matter, this is not a commentary on the efficacy of vaccination, but about how we are treating our first responders, the ones who worked day-to-day through the height of the pandemic.”

Judge Porzio reminds anyone following the case how “the vaccination mandate for City employees was not just about safety and public health; it was about compliance.”

“If it was about safety and public health, unvaccinated workers would have been placed on leave the moment the order was issued ... If it was about safety and public health, no one would be exempt. It is time for the City of New York to do what is right and what is just.” – Judge Porzio