Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's Why

Bridget Mulroy

Maria Molino created a Cruella De Vil costume last year and it's still as iconic as ever!Kyle DeVesty

New Jersey’s Halloween Queen, Maria Molino, has given more than enough reason to hold her title now for another year. Since October began, she’s shared five show-stopping costumes, with a few more tricks still up her sleeve!

Today’s story will share the four costumes Maria has pulled together for October 2022. Being the final week before Halloween, you’ll have to go to her TikTok and Instagram to see the final magic Maria and her team have planned.

Due to the show-stopping factor of Maria’s costumes, it’s important to know that a team was put together to execute each transformation. All artists will be credited and mentioned in the photos respective to their work.

If you or anyone you know is interested in creating the costumes, or if you’re simply curious to see what was used to pull each one off, Maria’s Amazon Storefront with all the costume pieces and accessories will be linked.

In order from first to most recent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181WbL_0inW2sOd00
"I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way." - Jessica RabbitKyle DeVesty

Jessica Rabbit
Makeup: @bighoopenergybeauty with D’Amelio Cosmetics

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjbFor1AqPt/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cO4r_0inW2sOd00
“You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do.” – Jessica RabbitKyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIRFq_0inW2sOd00
“C’mon, Roger. Let’s go home. I’ll bake ya a carrot cake.” – Jessica RabbitKyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwEaH_0inW2sOd00
"I've got chills, they're multiplyin'!" - GreaseKyle DeVesty

Sandy* (*At the final scene of Grease) - a tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Wig: @timeaftertimedesigns
Makeup: Maria Molino, herself!
Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjnQDOUvSnj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIMjl_0inW2sOd00
"Look at me, I'm Sandra Dee." - GreaseKyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YHFY_0inW2sOd00
"Tell me about it, stud." - SandyKyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjiTZ_0inW2sOd00
"I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world." - BarbieKyle DeVesty

Barbie
Makeup: @nikkiikasak
Wig: @theblissfulowl
Accessories: @shop_sammy_

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cjva5mavYDL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
(See Amazon Storefront link for additional accessories.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A264z_0inW2sOd00
"Come on, Barbie! Let's go, Barbie!" - Barbie GirlKyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ptLK_0inW2sOd00
"Hiya, Barbie! Hi, Ken! You want to go for a ride? Sure, Ken! Jump in!" - Barbie GirlKyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5Bxf_0inW2sOd00
Who is who? Maria is a mirror image of Marilyn Monroe!Kyle DeVesty

Marilyn Monroe
Makeup: @nikkiikasak
Wig: @theblissfulowl

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cj-7713Mt7h/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYVFA_0inW2sOd00
Who wore it better?Kyle DeVesty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbrQs_0inW2sOd00
Marilyn Monroe by Maria Molino.Kyle DeVesty

All costumes were photographed by Kyle DeVesty.

You heard it here first: Maria Molino's next creation will be Ursula from Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Makeup artists Carolina Enamorado and Nicolette Dalesandro helped bring the Disney villain to life. Head over to TikTok and Instagram to see pictures and videos of Ursula to be shared later today!

The Red Bank resident has gone above and beyond to celebrate Halloween since she was a little girl. When asked what fuelled her passion for Halloween, and fashion, Maria says all the credit goes to her grandmother, Concetta.

“I'm blessed that [my grandmother is] still with me. She gets a good kick out of my Halloween escapades. I do think she is rather proud of the fact that I held on to and cherish that part of my childhood with her. It's honestly the best memory I have, staying with her. Learning about fashion and all those homemade costumes was such a big part of forming who I was. She knows this. I've told her so many times. As a family, we have a photo account that links up to a digital frame in her house. I uploaded photos of my costumes and even today uploaded my Fendi outfits. It means so much to me to get her opinion. It's honestly the most important opinion there is in this world, hers. She was the proudest last year with Cruella.” Maria shared the influence her grandmother had over her design and passion for fashion in an article last month shortly after New York Fashion Week.

