Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark Airport

A Garter snake made its way onto a United Airlines flight. (TopVectors/iStock)

A snake was on a plane at Newark airport.

You read that correctly. A Garter snake has joined the mile-high club as of Monday after taking a trip from Tampa, Florida to Newark, New Jersey – and who knows how much further it went!

Port Authority police were called to the scene (of the airplane) to find and contain the reptile. The snake was later released in the wild. New Jersey offers a suitable habitat for Garter snakes as Garter snakes are one of the many indigenous snake species in the Garden State.

Passengers on United Airlines flight 2038 reported the cinematic sighting shortly after 1 pm on Monday when they notified the staff on the plane. The snake was detected after the flight landed and passengers were freaking out while the plane taxied to the gate.

United Airlines refrained from discussing the incident beyond their statement, “After being alerted by passengers, our crew called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation.”

Contrary to the movie “Snakes on a Plane,” this was a single Garter snake. Garter snakes are typically not longer than 30 inches, they’re nonvenomous and typically not considered to be a threat to humans. Regardless, the sight of one is still offputting to anyone not expecting to see a snake – especially on an airplane.

No one on the flight was injured by the snake, and none of the operations at either airport were interrupted by the snake’s presence.

It’s still unclear how the snake boarded United flight 2038 without being detected.