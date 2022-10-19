New York Passes Law Limiting Class Sizes

Crowded classrooms will soon be a part of New York City history. (AlexBrylov/iStock)

Upon reaching a deal with Mayor Eric Adams and New York State lawmakers, Governor Kathy Houchel has signed legislation that is expected to have a resounding impact on New York City schools.

The law is intended to limit the number of kindergarten, first, second, and third-grade students to 20 children per class. Further, it would limit the number of students in fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students to 23 children per class, and high school grades will be limited to 25 students per class.

This may seem wild with class sizes presently exceeding 30 students in New York City schools – for all grade levels. The law isn’t expected to take effect until the year 2028. This will give districts more than enough time to adjust to the new law. Implementation is expected to start next year, in 2023.

“While the current bill would require the five-year phase-in to be complete by September 2027, implementation of this initiative will require significant strategic planning. I have secured an agreement with the Legislature to require a full phase-in of the plan by September 2028,” Governor Houchel said in a statement. Houchel continues, “In doing this, the amended legislation directs the parties to commence the plan development process immediately in order to prepare for implementation beginning in September 2023.”

The new legislation will ultimately force districts to be more strategic when placing students into their respective classes – which isn’t a bad thing in New York City schools. Lawmakers were in favor of the new law since New York City schools have been aware of the challenges but were unable to resolve concerns.