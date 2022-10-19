Death of Abused NYC Carriage Horse

Horse that kicked off the NYC carriage horse protest passed away Monday. (Tun9/iStock)

You may recall in August when the New York City carriage horse, Ryder, collapsed on the street due to heat exhaustion and neglect. Numerous petitions were presented to the New York City Council urging them to reconsider the use of horses for tourism.

On Monday this week, Ryder passed away. Ryder collapsed, and later had a seizure before the horse’s owner decided the most humane thing to do was to euthanize him.

The horse was retired from carriage pulling within the month following his collapse and was sold to a new owner in Upstate New York. Ryder lived the remainder of his life on a farm in Wallkill, New York.

While Ryder’s passing was suspected by a veterinarian to have been related to lymphoma, the horse will undergo a necropsy to clarify the cause of the illness. Ultimately, the horse’s passing raises further concerns surrounding the treatment of working animals in New York City.

New York’s horse carriage tradition dates back over 150 years. Residing in Midtown, 200 of the City’s horses were pulling nearly 70 carriages before the practice was finally called into question – petitions have been raised before but were not given recognition until the video of Ryder’s abuse went viral.

While the news of Ryder’s passing is genuinely tragic, it presents a need for action. New York State is being asked to not only acknowledge the wrongdoing to the animals, and the need to make reparations, but they will be face to face to the extent of mistreatment the animals underwent when Ryder’s autopsy results are presented.