NYU Professor Loses Job Because Class Was Too Difficult

Maybe NYU ain't for you. (littleny/iStock)

Everyone has one (maybe more) teacher/professor that made their life a living hell when they were taking their class. Regardless of whether or not you passed, their impact molded your academic, and likely even professional perspective.

Earlier this month, a New York University organic chemistry professor, Professor Maitland Jones (Jr.,) 84, was petitioned against by his students because his class was too difficult.

The professor lost his job at NYU because 80 out of his 350+ students were failing his class, as reported by The New York Times.

Quite controversial, no?

From the students’ perspective, Professor Maitland Jones was tactically flunking them. For NYU, Professor Maitland had a high drop-out/low retention rate. It’s the professor's termination of employment that calls NYU’s academic standards into question.

Professor Maitland Jones was fired because nearly a quarter of his class was failing. Nearly* a quarter. Who is to blame? Statistically speaking, that’s not bizarre for any university, especially for an organic chemistry class.

To be clear, the students’ petition focused on the difficulty of Professor Maitland Jones’ class, not for him to be fired. NYU’s response to the petition is what has perpetuated the controversy.

Considering Professor Maitland Jones wrote an accredited textbook on the subject of organic chemistry, is this a question of a faulty professor, or inadequate students?

Another debate revolves around the modern-day students' ability to resume normal academic activities after the health crisis while attending a university of NYU’s reputation – you would and should expect a certain quality professor.