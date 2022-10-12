New York Allows Home-Grown Marijuana For Qualifying Medicinal Patients - New Jersey To Follow

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSDDb_0iW67ivs00
New York is becoming a little greener!(NatanBolckmans/iStock)

Big news for New Yorkers keeping an open mind and an ear up to the ongoings within the marijuana community. The latest development in New York officially crosses cannabis over from being an industrial endeavor to more of a community affair.

While cannabis has been available to purchase for recreational consumption for over a year in New York, new laws allow qualifying medicinal patients residing in New York to grow cannabis plants.

This news comes in October – when the growing season is wrapping up in New York – at the same time as the presidential pardoning of criminal records caused by misdemeanor marijuana offenses. Lawmakers in NY have been rallying for laws on homegrown marijuana, or home-grow, for over a year.

So what does this mean for qualifying medicinal patients in New York?

Norml, an information resource on the everchanging world of weed, has organized an official list of qualifying debilitations under New York law. There is a great deal of leniency now in New York as a prescribing doctor can legally recommend cannabis for any condition they feel it will alleviate. More than 125000 New Yorkers are enrolled in the state’s medicinal marijuana program.

New Yorkers in the state’s medicinal program – and their caregivers – are cleared to begin growing up to 6 plants. Further stipulation allows for 3 mature plants and possession of up to 5 pounds of homegrown cannabis. 

As the industrial side of the weed world has gained traction, more retailers are applying for licenses to sell recreational cannabis, and establishments are applying for growing permits. This new legislation in New York will provide a much more cost-effective option for qualifying individuals who depend on marijuana to make it through the day.

Additionally, New Jersey intends to introduce legislation governing home grow options for patients within their respective medicinal marijuana programs. Current bills to be voted on will allow up to 8 plants, 4 of them to be mature. Other bills in circulation are pushing for more plants, but regulation on volume has yet to be agreed upon and voted on. 

New Jersey will carry out the next phase of its medicinal marijuana journey within the following year. Governor Murphy took a bit of time to pull the trigger on cannabis laws, despite it having been such a large component in his campaign for the office of Governor. Currently in New Jersey, growing up to five plants can lead to a 5-year jail sentence and a $25000 fine.

New York and New Jersey have outlined the importance of the plant's maturity, which is interesting due to the variety of cannabis plants, and most gardens not recognizing laws around harvesting, regardless of whatever grows within.

Please note: recreational and medicinal cannabis alike, should be sold, grown, and consumed by people over 21 years of age.

# Marijuana# Cannabis# Weed# Gardening# Medicine

Comments / 16

