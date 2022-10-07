Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food Festivals

Are you even a food-lover if you aren't at Red Gables? Chris Calabrese & Jonas Forssell

Over the course of three days – October 8th, 9th, and 10th – some of the finest chefs will be uniting for an event centered entirely on the creation of food, art, and music. It’s called: Red Gables .

Inspired by food truck festivals, Chris Calabrese (founder of Nettie’s House of Spaghetti ) and Jonas Forssell (founder of Eco-Logic) have come together to create the Coachella of food-focused festivals. All food is cooked on-location, over an open fire, by some of the finest and most respected chefs within the culinary community a gorgeous estate in Red Bank, New Jersey overlooking the Navesink River.

This would officially be the second annual event… a “2.0,” according to Chris Calabrese. Last year was the first festival of this caliper offering impressive live performers, impeccable food, and a scenic outdoor ambiance.

“Red gables is a project for the creators… Chefs, musicians and artists. People doing what they love to do, together for one day. We've invited guests for this experience to share the love through food, art and music. ” - Chris Calabrese

While the event will be honoring the chefs invited, the exclusivity of the Red Gables food festival is unmatched. Everything about Red Gables is set to amplify the magnitude of who is cooking the food. What better place to pay homage to the chefs than on an estate surrounded by wildflowers and live music?

After the commotion created by Red Gables last year, this year’s celebration is expected to further elevate the standard for food festivals.

Ticket price includes all the food you could dream of eating, valet, entertainment, a welcome cocktail, an art gallery, access to an organic farmers market, a cash bar offering curated wines, canned cocktails, and craft beer, and the opportunity to take it all in at one of the most breathtaking estates in New Jersey.

This is an incredible opportunity for food lovers since there is usually limited seating at the restaurants owned by the chefs cooking this weekend and Monday…

Some important things to keep in mind:

On Saturday and Sunday, Red Gables runs from 3:30 pm until 10 pm, and from 1:30 pm until 8 pm on Monday.

The event is entirely outdoors. The weather this weekend is expected to be lovely but since it’s October, plan your attire accordingly.

Also since the event is outdoors, don’t wear heels as you may ruin them walking in the grass – and you won’t be able to run up for food.

Bring blankets or chairs – or both! Between the entertainment and food, literally between, seating on the lawn-amphitheater is ideal, bring something to sprawl out on!

Red Gables is a 21+ event, no children allowed!

Saturday’s Food & Entertainment:

Food:

Entertainment:

Sunday’s Food & Entertainment:

Food:

Netties Italian Sausage - pepper, celery, and onion on seeded hero - Chris Calabrese

Roast beef - Benchmark seeded sourdough semolina roll - Chris Calabrese

Burger Buff’s smash burger - Nick Lepore

Bergs Montreal smoked meat - mustard, rye - Kevin Berg

Forty North fire-roasted oysters - Scott Lennox

Entertainment:

Monday’s Food & Entertainment:

Food:

Jerk Chicken - mango pickle, curry roti - Rob Santello

BBQ Piri Piri Octopus - Lacto-apple, spiced salsa verde - Brian Edgar Lopez

Caldo Verde - Potato base soup, collard greens, and smoked Portuguese chouriça

Eggplant skewer - Burnt apple butter, raisin chutney, labneh - Zack Abramzon

Burger Buff smash burger - Nick Lepore

Entertainment:

Entry is limited. Tickets may be purchased by clicking here , or following the link below. Hope to see you there!

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-gables-tickets-419910462497?aff=erelpanelorg