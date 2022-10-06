Advertising Company Leaves No Road Off-Limits

*No goods, services, or gifts were received by the writer of this article on behalf of On The Go Advertising for this article’s publication.*

On The Go Advertising helped promote NBA superstar LaMelo Ball on a collaboration with Drnx. (@OnTheGoAdvertisingLLC/Instagram)

In 2022, in a time of social media and constant motion, advertising has taken many new forms. Mobile advertising has become one of the most effective methods of out-of-home, or ‘OOH’ advertising, offering large, colorful, appealing graphics that are guaranteed to be seen.

No road is off-limits for On The Go Advertising , which has a unique and effective method of distributing brands, names, and images – they offer up to 1500 square feet of coverage on their vinyl-wrapped trucks.

Freehold, New Jersey’s Joe Arminio , founder of On The Go Advertising, has grown his company to what it’s become – one of the nation’s most powerful advertising companies – because he’s been able to recognize and cater, to the shift in consumer’s attention.

“We offer the largest and least expensive form of advertising, any business can afford us. We work with our clients to find the demographics and areas they’re targeting, and provide them with [truck] routes to choose from, along with size of the truck and adjust package prices accordingly to the size of the vehicle.” - Joe Arminio

On The Go Advertising works intricately with its clients to design something that flawlessly delivers the message. Obvi is a well-known brand of collagen launching an advertising campaign with On The Go Advertising in November, they’re already very excited!

“So for us at Obvi, we look at marketing in many different ways. One of the biggest ways is how to attract new customers and how to retain our previous customers. When you look at the rising cost of digital advertising such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest, and even Google, we have to find new ways to market today. One of the best ways that we’ve found to diversify our advertising spend while still being able to acquire customers and retain our previous customers is to go with OOH. Working with On The Go Advertising, especially with Joe, who actually works with the brands to understand what they want to do, has been great for us because we’re able to give Obvi a chance to utilize OOH without having to focus on ‘will we get the customers we need,’ ‘will we actually make money,’ ‘will we be profitable, will we have ROI.’ Joe worked hand-in-hand with us to make sure we were going to get the best experience. He has made sure that we’re going to be able to acquire customers in the regions that we want and give the visibility and awareness that the brand deserves. Being able to wrap trucks and being able to spread your message, and key benefits and features of your products and brands to a wide variety of people is bigger than billboards because this truck is moving around all day every day. Think about the number of eyeballs it will see that aren't even counted in the impressions count. Think about when it’s stopped in traffic and multiple people are reading it or looking at it because they’re bored or they have time to look at something. What’s really important with OOH advertising, especially with On The Go Advertising and Joe’s team, is that we’re able to get the exact custom solution we want, where we need it, and getting the eyeballs where we exactly want. If we want women between 30 and 50 who shop in a certain area, Joe makes that happen for us. I’m excited to be working with On The Go Advertising on this for Obvi. Obvi is a women’s collagen brand serving women between 30 and 50 years old who are looking for flavored collagen instead of the old boring ones that we’ve seen on the markets. Our product comes in 25 different flavors to make sure that collagen is as appetizing for you as it is for everyone else.” - Ronak Shah , CEO of Obvi.

Another one of On The Go Advertising’s clients, Aleksandr Pritsker , a member of Team Black Star under Exp Realty says, “Working with Joe has been great, this company has been fantastic, a lot of my clients have been seeing our ads out on the road, between myself and your local lender Troy Sears. We run a real estate and mortgage business and it’s been a pleasure working with Joe. We’re looking forward to getting our names out there as much as possible. This company has been great at helping us achieve that goal.”

If your interested in trying Obvi you can apply the code OTGA25 for a 25% discount on Obvi products. If you are considering advertising with On The Go Advertising, mention this article and On The Go Advertising will give you one month of free advertising!

Website: https://onthegoadvertisingllc.com

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/JArminio21

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-arminio-628378234

Instagram: https://instagram.com/onthegoadvertisingllc?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y