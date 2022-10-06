Advertising Company Leaves No Road Off-Limits

Bridget Mulroy

*No goods, services, or gifts were received by the writer of this article on behalf of On The Go Advertising for this article’s publication.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0gIJ_0iNgEC5M00
On The Go Advertising helped promote NBA superstar LaMelo Ball on a collaboration with Drnx.(@OnTheGoAdvertisingLLC/Instagram)

In 2022, in a time of social media and constant motion, advertising has taken many new forms. Mobile advertising has become one of the most effective methods of out-of-home, or ‘OOH’ advertising, offering large, colorful, appealing graphics that are guaranteed to be seen.

No road is off-limits for On The Go Advertising, which has a unique and effective method of distributing brands, names, and images – they offer up to 1500 square feet of coverage on their vinyl-wrapped trucks.

Freehold, New Jersey’s Joe Arminio, founder of On The Go Advertising, has grown his company to what it’s become – one of the nation’s most powerful advertising companies – because he’s been able to recognize and cater, to the shift in consumer’s attention.

“We offer the largest and least expensive form of advertising, any business can afford us. We work with our clients to find the demographics and areas they’re targeting, and provide them with [truck] routes to choose from, along with size of the truck and adjust package prices accordingly to the size of the vehicle.” - Joe Arminio

On The Go Advertising works intricately with its clients to design something that flawlessly delivers the message. Obvi is a well-known brand of collagen launching an advertising campaign with On The Go Advertising in November, they’re already very excited!

“So for us at Obvi, we look at marketing in many different ways. One of the biggest ways is how to attract new customers and how to retain our previous customers. When you look at the rising cost of digital advertising such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest, and even Google, we have to find new ways to market today. One of the best ways that we’ve found to diversify our advertising spend while still being able to acquire customers and retain our previous customers is to go with OOH. Working with On The Go Advertising, especially with Joe, who actually works with the brands to understand what they want to do, has been great for us because we’re able to give Obvi a chance to utilize OOH without having to focus on ‘will we get the customers we need,’ ‘will we actually make money,’ ‘will we be profitable, will we have ROI.’ Joe worked hand-in-hand with us to make sure we were going to get the best experience. He has made sure that we’re going to be able to acquire customers in the regions that we want and give the visibility and awareness that the brand deserves. Being able to wrap trucks and being able to spread your message, and key benefits and features of your products and brands to a wide variety of people is bigger than billboards because this truck is moving around all day every day. Think about the number of eyeballs it will see that aren't even counted in the impressions count. Think about when it’s stopped in traffic and multiple people are reading it or looking at it because they’re bored or they have time to look at something. What’s really important with OOH advertising, especially with On The Go Advertising and Joe’s team, is that we’re able to get the exact custom solution we want, where we need it, and getting the eyeballs where we exactly want. If we want women between 30 and 50 who shop in a certain area, Joe makes that happen for us. I’m excited to be working with On The Go Advertising on this for Obvi. Obvi is a women’s collagen brand serving women between 30 and 50 years old who are looking for flavored collagen instead of the old boring ones that we’ve seen on the markets. Our product comes in 25 different flavors to make sure that collagen is as appetizing for you as it is for everyone else.” - Ronak Shah, CEO of Obvi.

Another one of On The Go Advertising’s clients, Aleksandr Pritsker, a member of Team Black Star under Exp Realty says, “Working with Joe has been great, this company has been fantastic, a lot of my clients have been seeing our ads out on the road, between myself and your local lender Troy Sears. We run a real estate and mortgage business and it’s been a pleasure working with Joe. We’re looking forward to getting our names out there as much as possible. This company has been great at helping us achieve that goal.”

If your interested in trying Obvi you can apply the code OTGA25 for a 25% discount on Obvi products. If you are considering advertising with On The Go Advertising, mention this article and On The Go Advertising will give you one month of free advertising!

Website: https://onthegoadvertisingllc.com

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/JArminio21

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-arminio-628378234

Instagram: https://instagram.com/onthegoadvertisingllc?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0xIT_0iNgEC5M00
An On The Go Advertising campaign for realtor Aleksandr Pritsker.On The Go Advertising

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Roads# Cars# Trucks# Highways# Commute

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
7506 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Monmouth County, NJ

Lunch Break: A Community-Driven Assistance Program Celebrates The People Taking On The Challenge

Jeremy Grunin, Paul and Christine Sansone Jr., Jamie Giovinazzo, and Bonnie and Dr. Thomas Johnson.Lunch Break. Food and financial insecurities are some of the leading concerns for American families since the Health Crisis began in 2020. With these issues becoming rampant within communities around the country, offsetting the worry has become increasingly difficult.

Read full story
1 comments
Red Bank, NJ

Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer Patients

Chemo-related hair loss will be a thing of the past with this new technology, and people who care to share it!(Milena Magazin/iStock) Chemotherapy-induced alopecia, or hair loss, is one of the most associated symptoms for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Chemo, for short, is a drug treatment used to combat fast-growing cells, usually cancer cells, in the body.

Read full story
2 comments
Red Bank, NJ

Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food Festivals

Are you even a food-lover if you aren't at Red Gables?Chris Calabrese & Jonas Forssell. Over the course of three days – October 8th, 9th, and 10th – some of the finest chefs will be uniting for an event centered entirely on the creation of food, art, and music. It’s called: Red Gables.

Read full story

A Nose Job Without The Surgery: Welcome To The Future

Before & After of a liquid rhinoplasty performed at The Kaga Academy of Aesthetic & Concierge Medicine in Red Bank, NJ.Dr. Mai Kaga. The following story is cool. So, so cool. That being said, skeptics and readers be warned... If you have an open mind, you’re in for a treat!

Read full story
2 comments
Red Bank, NJ

The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga Academy

Dr. Mai Kaga's dream team. From left to right: Valerie Moniz, Marissa Schulman, Thaisa Simas, and Renee Vacchiano.Dr. Mai Kaga. Cosmetic enhancement is nothing new. For centuries, people have explored alternative methods of amplifying their appearance. Over the last century, the amount of people looking to achieve more permanent results has increased exponentially.

Read full story
1 comments
Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged Swan

Dressed to impress with one of Hermes' most trendy bags.Kyle Devesty. Hopefully, you’re familiar with Hans Christan Anderson’s short story, “The Ugly Duckling.” The story is about a young duckling who is made fun of for looking different from the other ducklings. Time passes, and the duckling discovers it wasn’t a duck – it was a swan – a beautiful swan.

Read full story
34 comments

NJ Fashion Icon Maria Molino Weighs in on Fendi's Show at NY Fashion Week 2022

Maria Molino, head-to-toe. in 2022 Fendi.Kyle DeVesty. When Fendi and Versace came together for Fendace, waves were made within the fashion community. Two luxury fashion brands collaborating, uniting, and becoming something iconic.

Read full story
7 comments

An Interview With Kayla Giovinazzo: Creative Director of Eat Clean Bro, Founder of Loona Balloon & Featured in Forbes

Kayla Giovinazzo shares some insight on her life as a mother, successful business owner, and entrepreneur.Anthony Serrantonio. An interview with Kayla Giovinazzo, Creative Director of Eat Clean Bro, founder of Loona Balloon, and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Studio ITES Teams Up With Masha Kay to Help New Yorkers Cope With Burnout

Masha Kay is a certified breath-work coach who uses this technique to obliterate the burnout feeling.(@mashakay/Instagram) Ever since ‘Burnout’ has become clinically recognized, it’s no surprise it’s most commonly experienced by New Yorkers and anyone living in or around major cities.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper

Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.

Read full story
10 comments
Mount Laurel, NJ

Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ Native

A map showing the location of the September 19 earthquake.(@samijoy__/Instagram) Today, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Colima-Michoacan border in Mexico. This earthquake came only hours after another off Mexico’s Pacific coast near Colima. The first earthquake was a magnitude of 5.3.

Read full story
1 comments
Brick, NJ

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”

Read full story
45 comments

Helicopter Operation & Commercial Flights May Be Axed in NJ

Flights grounded until further notice.(franckreporter/iStock) New Jersey Lawmakers are heavily considering the restriction of helicopter flights – especially ones privately owned and operated for tourism – AS WELL AS commercial flights.

Read full story
14 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Nation's Food Assistance Programs Are No Longer Serving As A Threshold for Inflation, "They're Not Cutting It"

Food assistance programs are needed now more than ever.(SDI Productions/iStock) As food prices continue to rise, EBT – the nation’s food assistance program – has yet to make up the difference.

Read full story
3 comments

Rising Gas Prices: Thursday's Imminent Railroad Strike To Cripple US Economy

A railroad strike seems to be imminent, what Americans need to think about...(@fermate/iStock) Railroad infrastructure being disregarded is not new news. The United States has some of the most underdeveloped railroad systems in the world. Today, however, is the final day of deliberation for the United States government.

Read full story
71 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"

Eat Clean Bro has set a standard in 9/11 Memorials based on how strong their love for America truly shone through on Sunday!Anthony Serrantonio. Rain could not have stifled the momentum behind Eat Clean Bro’s September 11th Memorial BBQ on Sunday evening. Now for the third year, the New Jersey-based meal prep company has hosted an event commemorating September 11, 2001.

Read full story
4 comments

Dancing With The Stars Will Feature 2 NJ Icons On The Upcoming Season 31

Jersey Shore meets Real Housewives of NJ on Dancing With The Stars!(@vinnyguadagnino ; @rhonjsource ; Bridget Mulroy/ Instagram) Not one but TWO infamously famous New Jerseyans are to appear on the upcoming season (season 31) of the hit show, Dancing With The Stars, on ABC Disney+!

Read full story
20 comments
Morris County, NJ

Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line

Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!

Read full story
16 comments
New Brunswick, NJ

Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New Brunswick

More than ten cubic yards of contaminated soil spilled on Route 18 south in New Brunswick when a dump truck overturned.Bridget Mulroy. At about 10:30 this morning (September 8, 2022,) the New Jersey Department of Transportation reported the overturning of a dump truck loaded with contaminated soil on Route 18 south, shortly before the entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy