An Interview With Kayla Giovinazzo: Creative Director of Eat Clean Bro, Founder of Loona Balloon & Featured in Forbes

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaxYm_0i68V7QW00
Kayla Giovinazzo shares some insight on her life as a mother, successful business owner, and entrepreneur.Anthony Serrantonio

An interview with Kayla Giovinazzo, Creative Director of Eat Clean Bro, founder of Loona Balloon, and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30

You walked into a bag of receipts, now you’re preferred in NJ over other franchise meal-prep services (ie Hello Fresh & BlueApron.) What happened between then and now?

“Wow, so much has happened between then and now! Honestly, if I had to say it in one sentence, a lot of tough, tough lessons. When you are growing a business, you learn so much every day. Unfortunately, most of those lessons must come through trial and error!”

How has being a business owner changed motherhood/changed since becoming a mother?

“Since becoming a mother, I have so much less time to physically spend time in the office. My children are 2 (Santina) and 3 (Giorgio) and we are very much in that wild toddler phase. Giorgio is pre-verbal and not in preschool yet. I completely understand now what the saying "we plan, God laughs". I had this grandiose plan where this year I would be dropping Giorgio off at preschool and heading to the office, and that did not happen! We go to speech therapy four times per week, and we are always doing activities to help his speech develop.”

Did motherhood alter Eat Clean Bro’s objective? (Most of your customers are moms.)

“Nope, not at all! Eat Clean Bro has always been "healthy, chef-prepared meals delivered right to your door" and we are still very much all of that! Later this month though, we are offering family sized meals in an oven safe container that feed 2-3! They are fantastic and a total game changer for busy families.”

Has motherhood pushed you to expand the scope of your capabilities?

“Motherhood has made me want to accumulate and build wealth more quickly. I am focused on diversifying my income and making sure that I plan for my children's futures.”

How did you go about scouting potential locations and finally moving with kids in-tow?

“Our new location was selected by its size and its proximity to major highways. Although we will still be offering the option for customers to come into the store, we are still very focused on the home delivery aspect.”

You just moved HQ, what are your plans now for Eat Clean Bro?

“As we plan to move Eat Clean Bro in the next few weeks, we are focusing on expanding our menu, options, and services! We are in a much larger facility and the possibilities are endless.”

What do you want to do now that you’ve grown an empire?

“Currently I have a few more projects in the pipeline and I can't wait to share them with you! Jamie and I are truly addicted to growing businesses and his entrepreneurial spirit has completely worn off on me. But, although Eat Clean Bro seems great from the outside looking in, every day I find room for improvement and need for change. If you are not consistently evolving and becoming better, you will fall behind! We want to make sure our customers get the best value possible while having the best customer service experience.”

What advice do you have for moms?

“Try to live in the moment. Try to remember that each age and phase that your child experiences, you can't ever go back. It all happens in the blink of an eye! Wow, as I write this my son is trying to strip completely naked for no reason, HA.”

What advice do you have for female business owners?

“Oh geez, this question lights a fire in me. I don't care that you are a female business owner and stop referring to yourself as a female business owner. You are a business owner. Get out there and compete, against everyone.”

What advice do you have for anyone trying to balance work and personal life?

“Do your best. Be okay with saying no. Remember that you are human. The grass is usually not greener on the other side.”

What would you change about your present situation now if you could?

“If I could change anything, I would add more hours to the day! I always feel like I can do more!”

What do you still want to improve on/perfect (if anything?)

“I would really like to become more empathetic and understanding. I am a big believer in "You don't matter.". What I mean by that is, especially in business, you need to be at the top of your game, and if you're not going to do it, someone else is! If you're not going to continue to try and improve your business, someone else is going to come along and do it better! But unfortunately, that tough love doesn't work for everyone, so maybe I need to take it down a notch, HA!”

What is the biggest sacrifice you make every day as a mother?

“I don't really feel I'm making any "sacrifices", I still can't even believe that God blessed me with these two beautiful angels, I feel so lucky to be their mom!”

What are you most proud about being able to provide for your children?

“My undivided attention, time, and presence. I am proud that I can recognize the embrace the importance of that.”

What do you admire most about your husband’s transition over the course of the business’ progression?

“I admire his personal growth and strength. He has become so much more emotionally mature and intelligent. We have been through so many trying times and situations and through each of them he comes out stronger and having learned important lessons.”

How do you manage stress?

“I don't, and I really need to. Mr. Anxiety is always hanging out with me. Any tips?”

Who do you appreciate most presently? (In relation to your success*)

“Presently, I really appreciate my parents so much. They help so much with raising my children and I know that I can trust them completely. I would not have any of these opportunities had they not been willing to help me so much.”

At what point did you realize you were succeeding in business? Parenthood?

“I still don't feel that we are "succeeding", I feel there is so much more improvement to be made both personally and professionally. I'm not sure how exactly I would define success, I'll let you know when I get there!”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In a beautiful house on the beach with my husband and two beautiful children...and featured in Forbes a few more times!”

What drives you the most?

“My husband and my children.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Events# Business# Eat Clean Bro# Community

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
7334 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

NJ Fashion Icon Maria Molino Weighs in on Fendi's Show at NY Fashion Week 2022

Maria Molino, head-to-toe. in 2022 Fendi.Kyle DeVesty. When Fendi and Versace came together for Fendace, waves were made within the fashion community. Two luxury fashion brands collaborating, uniting, and becoming something iconic.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Studio ITES Teams Up With Masha Kay to Help New Yorkers Cope With Burnout

Masha Kay is a certified breath-work coach who uses this technique to obliterate the burnout feeling.(@mashakay/Instagram) Ever since ‘Burnout’ has become clinically recognized, it’s no surprise it’s most commonly experienced by New Yorkers and anyone living in or around major cities.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper

Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.

Read full story
6 comments
Mount Laurel, NJ

Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ Native

A map showing the location of the September 19 earthquake.(@samijoy__/Instagram) Today, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Colima-Michoacan border in Mexico. This earthquake came only hours after another off Mexico’s Pacific coast near Colima. The first earthquake was a magnitude of 5.3.

Read full story
1 comments
Brick, NJ

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”

Read full story
45 comments

Helicopter Operation & Commercial Flights May Be Axed in NJ

Flights grounded until further notice.(franckreporter/iStock) New Jersey Lawmakers are heavily considering the restriction of helicopter flights – especially ones privately owned and operated for tourism – AS WELL AS commercial flights.

Read full story
13 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Nation's Food Assistance Programs Are No Longer Serving As A Threshold for Inflation, "They're Not Cutting It"

Food assistance programs are needed now more than ever.(SDI Productions/iStock) As food prices continue to rise, EBT – the nation’s food assistance program – has yet to make up the difference.

Read full story
3 comments

Rising Gas Prices: Thursday's Imminent Railroad Strike To Cripple US Economy

A railroad strike seems to be imminent, what Americans need to think about...(@fermate/iStock) Railroad infrastructure being disregarded is not new news. The United States has some of the most underdeveloped railroad systems in the world. Today, however, is the final day of deliberation for the United States government.

Read full story
67 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"

Eat Clean Bro has set a standard in 9/11 Memorials based on how strong their love for America truly shone through on Sunday!Anthony Serrantonio. Rain could not have stifled the momentum behind Eat Clean Bro’s September 11th Memorial BBQ on Sunday evening. Now for the third year, the New Jersey-based meal prep company has hosted an event commemorating September 11, 2001.

Read full story
4 comments

Dancing With The Stars Will Feature 2 NJ Icons On The Upcoming Season 31

Jersey Shore meets Real Housewives of NJ on Dancing With The Stars!(@vinnyguadagnino ; @rhonjsource ; Bridget Mulroy/ Instagram) Not one but TWO infamously famous New Jerseyans are to appear on the upcoming season (season 31) of the hit show, Dancing With The Stars, on ABC Disney+!

Read full story
20 comments
Morris County, NJ

Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line

Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!

Read full story
16 comments
New Brunswick, NJ

Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New Brunswick

More than ten cubic yards of contaminated soil spilled on Route 18 south in New Brunswick when a dump truck overturned.Bridget Mulroy. At about 10:30 this morning (September 8, 2022,) the New Jersey Department of Transportation reported the overturning of a dump truck loaded with contaminated soil on Route 18 south, shortly before the entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted

NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.

Read full story
503 comments
Linden, NJ

EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene Oxide

ETO (Ethylene Oxide) Plant #2 uses EtO to sterilize spices. The plant is located at 2500 Brunswick Avenue in Linden. A risk assessment performed on July 27, 2022, identified elevated cancer risk to the community of Linden surrounding ETO Plant #2 as the plant violates the EPA’s guidelines for emissions. Now, the volume of EtO being emitted by ETO Plant #2 is making neighboring residents severely ill.

Read full story
18 comments

Digging Deeper into Laser Hair Removal

So many readers reached out to both myself, and Dr. Ram after the last article on Laser Hair Removal in NJ with excellent questions on the topic that weren’t answered during the last segment – so of course, we had to make a Part 2!

Read full story
Jackson, NJ

El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The Hospital

It looks like a wrap for El Toro.(Rúben Silva/iStock) Several people visiting Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey were hospitalized on Thursday after riding the El Toro roller coaster.

Read full story
2 comments

Winter Is Coming: Top Things To Consider Before Bringing Houseplants Indoors in NJ

Houseplant Hack!(vadimkaipov/unsplash) With autumn setting in, anyone with a green thumb (or a general love for plants) is most likely considering their next move – or their plants’ next move(s.)

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJ

Low and middle income Americans can take a sigh of relief as $10000 - $20000 of tuition-related debt is expected to be eliminated.(designer491/iStock) Within a few short weeks following New Jersey’s decision to eliminate student debt, Washington D.C. is following suit!

Read full story
3 comments

Food Price Hikes: Stats Show No Break For NY

Food prices on the rise, shortages anticipated, low-income families at risk.(Zephyr18/iStock) In case you haven’t noticed, food has become more expensive than ever before. While inexpensive food is still obtainable, consumers are discovering the power of getting what you pay for.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy