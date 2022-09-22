An Interview With Kayla Giovinazzo: Creative Director of Eat Clean Bro, Founder of Loona Balloon & Featured in Forbes

Kayla Giovinazzo shares some insight on her life as a mother, successful business owner, and entrepreneur. Anthony Serrantonio

An interview with Kayla Giovinazzo, Creative Director of Eat Clean Bro , founder of Loona Balloon , and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30

You walked into a bag of receipts, now you’re preferred in NJ over other franchise meal-prep services (ie Hello Fresh & BlueApron.) What happened between then and now?

“Wow, so much has happened between then and now! Honestly, if I had to say it in one sentence, a lot of tough, tough lessons. When you are growing a business, you learn so much every day. Unfortunately, most of those lessons must come through trial and error!”

How has being a business owner changed motherhood/changed since becoming a mother?

“Since becoming a mother, I have so much less time to physically spend time in the office. My children are 2 (Santina) and 3 (Giorgio) and we are very much in that wild toddler phase. Giorgio is pre-verbal and not in preschool yet. I completely understand now what the saying "we plan, God laughs". I had this grandiose plan where this year I would be dropping Giorgio off at preschool and heading to the office, and that did not happen! We go to speech therapy four times per week, and we are always doing activities to help his speech develop.”

Did motherhood alter Eat Clean Bro’s objective? (Most of your customers are moms.)

“Nope, not at all! Eat Clean Bro has always been "healthy, chef-prepared meals delivered right to your door" and we are still very much all of that! Later this month though, we are offering family sized meals in an oven safe container that feed 2-3! They are fantastic and a total game changer for busy families.”

Has motherhood pushed you to expand the scope of your capabilities?

“Motherhood has made me want to accumulate and build wealth more quickly. I am focused on diversifying my income and making sure that I plan for my children's futures.”

How did you go about scouting potential locations and finally moving with kids in-tow?

“Our new location was selected by its size and its proximity to major highways. Although we will still be offering the option for customers to come into the store, we are still very focused on the home delivery aspect.”

You just moved HQ, what are your plans now for Eat Clean Bro?

“As we plan to move Eat Clean Bro in the next few weeks, we are focusing on expanding our menu, options, and services! We are in a much larger facility and the possibilities are endless.”

What do you want to do now that you’ve grown an empire?

“Currently I have a few more projects in the pipeline and I can't wait to share them with you! Jamie and I are truly addicted to growing businesses and his entrepreneurial spirit has completely worn off on me. But, although Eat Clean Bro seems great from the outside looking in, every day I find room for improvement and need for change. If you are not consistently evolving and becoming better, you will fall behind! We want to make sure our customers get the best value possible while having the best customer service experience.”

What advice do you have for moms?

“Try to live in the moment. Try to remember that each age and phase that your child experiences, you can't ever go back. It all happens in the blink of an eye! Wow, as I write this my son is trying to strip completely naked for no reason, HA.”

What advice do you have for female business owners?

“Oh geez, this question lights a fire in me. I don't care that you are a female business owner and stop referring to yourself as a female business owner. You are a business owner. Get out there and compete, against everyone.”

What advice do you have for anyone trying to balance work and personal life?

“Do your best. Be okay with saying no. Remember that you are human. The grass is usually not greener on the other side.”

What would you change about your present situation now if you could?

“If I could change anything, I would add more hours to the day! I always feel like I can do more!”

What do you still want to improve on/perfect (if anything?)

“I would really like to become more empathetic and understanding. I am a big believer in "You don't matter.". What I mean by that is, especially in business, you need to be at the top of your game, and if you're not going to do it, someone else is! If you're not going to continue to try and improve your business, someone else is going to come along and do it better! But unfortunately, that tough love doesn't work for everyone, so maybe I need to take it down a notch, HA!”

What is the biggest sacrifice you make every day as a mother?

“I don't really feel I'm making any "sacrifices", I still can't even believe that God blessed me with these two beautiful angels, I feel so lucky to be their mom!”

What are you most proud about being able to provide for your children?

“My undivided attention, time, and presence. I am proud that I can recognize the embrace the importance of that.”

What do you admire most about your husband’s transition over the course of the business’ progression?

“I admire his personal growth and strength. He has become so much more emotionally mature and intelligent. We have been through so many trying times and situations and through each of them he comes out stronger and having learned important lessons.”

How do you manage stress?

“I don't, and I really need to. Mr. Anxiety is always hanging out with me. Any tips?”

Who do you appreciate most presently? (In relation to your success*)

“Presently, I really appreciate my parents so much. They help so much with raising my children and I know that I can trust them completely. I would not have any of these opportunities had they not been willing to help me so much.”

At what point did you realize you were succeeding in business? Parenthood?

“I still don't feel that we are "succeeding", I feel there is so much more improvement to be made both personally and professionally. I'm not sure how exactly I would define success, I'll let you know when I get there!”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In a beautiful house on the beach with my husband and two beautiful children...and featured in Forbes a few more times!”

What drives you the most?

“My husband and my children.”