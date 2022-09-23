New York City, NY

Studio ITES Teams Up With Masha Kay to Help New Yorkers Cope With Burnout

Masha Kay is a certified breath-work coach who uses this technique to obliterate the burnout feeling.

Ever since ‘Burnout’ has become clinically recognized, it’s no surprise it’s most commonly experienced by New Yorkers and anyone living in or around major cities.

Masha Kay is a New Yorker, born and raised. She excelled in school and continuously strived to surpass the high standards she had set for herself. It wasn’t until she landed her dream job that she realized how unhappy she was.

Masha was fortunate to have been able to realize this earlier rather than later. Most people are years into their careers before realizing or accepting their unhappiness.

She decided to step away from the life she thought she wanted for the sake of reevaluating herself and figuring out a more peaceful, happier path.

After addressing the different aspects of her life, and moving away from the city, she has carved out a foolproof way of achieving a balance – it starts with looking within.

She’s obviously onto something as she’s begun coaching breathwork and nervous system rebalancing, and hosting events empowering others trying to overcome burnout – and the events are selling out.

On Monday, September 26, from 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, Masha will be teaming up with Studio ITES in NYC. Founded by NYC Island to Eastside’s Christina Carmona, whose boutique has grown popular for her custom bags and accessories, Studio ITES has become one of the hottest studios in the city for its ability to harness creativity, and flow with it.

The event is called Wellness Happy Hour and Breathwork Experience, and it will focus on helping people link happiness and feeling burnt out, so what better place to do it than one of the most creatively influential places in the city?

Guest speaker Kayla Giovinazzo, creative director of Eat Clean Bro, will share her journey through running a business, motherhood, and navigating everything in between. Being such an inspirational and empowering woman, September’s Wellness Happy Hour and Breathwork Experience will be one you won’t want to miss.

While the event encompasses living in the city and the manifestation of the change someone desires, there will be a mocktail happy hour and a plethora of wellness vendors providing services that have proven to give people natural boots to tackle the day.

Some of the vendors include, “Bleu Glove concierge, who will be administering complimentary B12 and Glutathione injections, as well as IV drips available to purchase on-site; WTHN Acupuncture Studio who will be performing complimentary ear seeding and cupping; Skin by Fay performing complimentary facial masks, and more!”

Tickets are limited and are available to purchase through Eventbrite. The vendors above are quoted from Eventbrite. Should September’s Wellness Happy Hour and Breathwork Experience be sold out, Masha Kay and Studio ITES plan to host monthly events. The next will be Thursday, October 13. More information and tickets for October’s Wellness Happy Hour and Breathwork Experience can be found here.


Studio ITES was founded by Christina Carmona (middle,) also founder of Island to Eastside Boutique.

