Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper

There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.

Dsuero is an emerging rapper who is continuing to validate Brooklyn’s reputation. He was born in Brooklyn in 1995 and he’s been making music ever since. He found he enjoyed playing piano as a young child which helped him find his passion, he wrote his first rap in 1st grade on the back of a school bus.

The rapper stands out for his lyricism, in both English and Spanish. When asked what influences his music, Dsuero says, “a lot comes from my real life experiences, and relationships, and emotions. I can use my talent to express how I feel to be able to relate to other people who enjoy listening to my music.”

Last week, he released “Diamond Dancing,” a new single now available on YouTube , Pandora , Spotify , and Apple . Dsuero says, “I love this song, it shows my ability to flow using metaphors and a catchy melody. And it also shows I can do it in Spanish.”

Dsuero says his latest song was made possible by both Madrid Media , and Infamy Sounds .

Links to his new music are below. If you’re looking for something catchy and new, and you like rap, here you go.

