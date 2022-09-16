Helicopter Operation & Commercial Flights May Be Axed in NJ

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3BDC_0hvfwvtZ00
Flights grounded until further notice.(franckreporter/iStock)

New Jersey Lawmakers are heavily considering the restriction of helicopter flights – especially ones privately owned and operated for tourism – AS WELL AS commercial flights.

The reason for proposing this regulation goes beyond noise complaints – believe it or not! (Most heli-restrictive initiatives have come from residential areas complaining about noise violations.)

It's not about noise. It's about the carbon emissions of helicopters and other aircraft.

According to How Stuff Works, “A plane like a Boeing 747 uses approximately 1 gallon of fuel (about 4 liters) every second. Over the course of a 10-hour flight, it might burn 36,000 gallons (150,000 liters). According to Boeing's Web site, the 747 burns approximately 5 gallons of fuel per mile (12 liters per kilometer).”

Without a donut, that’s a terrible miles-to-gallon rating. Across the board, helicopters and planes have atrocious emissions.

In a time when gas prices (for both jet fuel and cars alike,) have hit an all-time high, it’s no wonder lawmakers are starting to crack down on individuals flying around during an economic crisis.

Additionally, when climate concerns have hit an all-time high, it’s no wonder lawmakers are starting to crack down on aircraft.

5 Miles per gallon for an aircraft vs. 22 miles per gallon for a car, it’s obvious why lawmakers are starting to want to cut down on consumption.

The following bills have been approved by their respective councils and passed along down the line for full, official approval to ban helicopters outright in NJ and limit commercial flights.

A5514

A5515

S478 [Hudson County]

S479

Comments / 13

