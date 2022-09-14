Nation's Food Assistance Programs Are No Longer Serving As A Threshold for Inflation, "They're Not Cutting It"

Food assistance programs are needed now more than ever. (SDI Productions/iStock)

As food prices continue to rise, EBT – the nation’s food assistance program – has yet to make up the difference.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been struggling to afford their three meals a day. Since even before The Pandemic. Since COVID, the inability to achieve nutritional goals has been growing across the United States.

It’s no secret, food prices are soaring. Food assistance programs would have normally been an index, or threshold, for inflation; that is no longer cutting it.

As of today, income cut-off levels for families (based on household size) have not changed. The income levels were last updated pre-pandemic and have not budged in over two years.

This is without a doubt posing an issue for families that were already struggling before The Pandemic. As if they didn’t have enough to make ends meet before – now it has officially become impossible for them.

One Monmouth County mom says, “This year, I knew things changed when the district stopped providing free breakfast and lunches. This first week back to school has been rough since I’ve had to figure out how to provide lunches. We have benefitted from EBT [food stamps] since I lost my job when COVID started, I’m hoping the kids will be covered at school. If not, I don’t know what to do because food stamps haven’t been able to help make up the difference since they were let out in the summer, not everyone qualified for P-EBT [School Lunch Compensation for families qualifying to receive EBT.]”

Fortunately, Monmouth County is home to programs like Lunch Break which help provide struggling residents gain access to food as they provide food, shelter, health, and a myriad of other social service assistance to the community.

Since the government program has yet to swoop in, programs like Lunch Break have been attempting to fill an extremely large gap.