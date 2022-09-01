Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOUwR_0hd2AIHo00
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram)

The following story is controversial – and local!

Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.

Before the story is explained, it’s important to understand that regardless of your personal opinion of how this person appears, the teacher in question feels their job is on the line because of how they look.

Let’s dive into the facts before anyone jumps to conclusions.

ToyBoxDollz, or “The Art Teacher” had all eyes on her over the summer when an Instagram photo went viral. The photo shows a woman in a classroom wearing a blue pleated skirt. She rocks some over-accentuated curves, and without a doubt, photoshop (look at the vertical cubby shelf in the first picture to the right of her arm compared to the same spot in the second picture from the post.)

Let that detail be noted: “The Art Teacher” has obviously undergone quite a few cosmetic procedures, but the photo that kicked this story into motion was without a doubt edited – before it went viral.

When the picture began to pick up traction, parents within the school district began to express their issues with “The Art Teacher" taking suggestive photos in their children’s classroom, not because of her physique. 

Considering the safety of their children and “The Art Teacher” having over two hundred thousand Instagram followers, their concern was and is valid.

Since the story escalated, people focused more on the woman's overall appearance instead of what she did.

To share the perspective of the woman in the photograph, she is playing the discrimination card. Technically, it is illegal to terminate a person’s employment based on how they look, however, it's not illegal to terminate a person's position for their actions in the workplace, misrepresenting an establishment, using poor judgment, and being a potential safety risk.

The educator has also posted a retaliative video on social media and mentioned people advocating for her to keep her job since the situation went viral. She admits to having thought the situation was comical when it began, but has refrained from commenting too much since now she seems to understand her job is on the line.

An educator was taking suggestive photos in a classroom setting, and she knew the spectrum of the audience she was advertising her photos to – she called herself an “influencer” in the above-mentioned retaliative video. 

She claims to care about the children she teaches in the aforementioned video, yet she put them at risk. That is the issue, not how she looks. She used her looks to her disadvantage and now her career is about to take a shift – if it hasn’t already.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Education# Back to School# Discrimination# Parenting# Family

Comments / 458

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
7133 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Linden, NJ

EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene Oxide

ETO (Ethylene Oxide) Plant #2 uses EtO to sterilize spices. The plant is located at 2500 Brunswick Avenue in Linden. A risk assessment performed on July 27, 2022, identified elevated cancer risk to the community of Linden surrounding ETO Plant #2 as the plant violates the EPA’s guidelines for emissions. Now, the volume of EtO being emitted by ETO Plant #2 is making neighboring residents severely ill.

Read full story
17 comments

Digging Deeper into Laser Hair Removal

So many readers reached out to both myself, and Dr. Ram after the last article on Laser Hair Removal in NJ with excellent questions on the topic that weren’t answered during the last segment – so of course, we had to make a Part 2!

Read full story
Jackson, NJ

El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The Hospital

It looks like a wrap for El Toro.(Rúben Silva/iStock) Several people visiting Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey were hospitalized on Thursday after riding the El Toro roller coaster.

Read full story
2 comments

Winter Is Coming: Top Things To Consider Before Bringing Houseplants Indoors in NJ

Houseplant Hack!(vadimkaipov/unsplash) With autumn setting in, anyone with a green thumb (or a general love for plants) is most likely considering their next move – or their plants’ next move(s.)

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJ

Low and middle income Americans can take a sigh of relief as $10000 - $20000 of tuition-related debt is expected to be eliminated.(designer491/iStock) Within a few short weeks following New Jersey’s decision to eliminate student debt, Washington D.C. is following suit!

Read full story
2 comments

Food Price Hikes: Stats Show No Break For NY

Food prices on the rise, shortages anticipated, low-income families at risk.(Zephyr18/iStock) In case you haven’t noticed, food has become more expensive than ever before. While inexpensive food is still obtainable, consumers are discovering the power of getting what you pay for.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ To Ditch Front License Plate

Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.

Read full story
54 comments
Marlboro Township, NJ

AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJ

Dr. Kaga of The Kaga Institute is dressed to impress celebrating the acquisition of AviClear, a cure to acne.(@drkaga/Instagram) On Wednesday, The Kaga Institute in Marlboro, New Jersey hosted a party exclaiming the availability of a monumental acne cure – AviClear. The Kaga institute had plenty to celebrate with the addition of this breakthrough technology to their state-of-the-art facility.

Read full story
1 comments
Neptune Township, NJ

NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be There

Mario Lopez is officially hosting Sunday's pool party at Headliner Oasis in Neptune, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) E Rock Entertainment Group is a New Jersey-based promotion company that has officially gotten our attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Laser Hair Removal in NJ: One Doctor is Keeping it Real

Note: The writer of this article received no goods or services from Anara Med Spa for this article’s publication. This is not a paid promotion. Dr. Ram Chandra MD is a board-certified medical professional.

Read full story
1 comments

NY: A Front Row Seat to the Final Supermoon of 2022

Thursday's supermoon will be hard to miss!(Süheyl Burak/Unsplash) New York and New Jersey will be lucking out on Thursday evening as it will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2022!

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & Science

A coexistence between religion and science is possible – thanks to the study of a New York University scientist.(bjdlzx/iStock) Wiley Library shares a review by James Clark Davidson. The review covers New York University Press’ Renny Thomas’ research on “The Transformation of Christianity in Red and Blue America” by George Yancey and Ashlee Quosigk.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma Worsens

NYC's subways are losing their luster.(Elisank79/iStock) Having a car in 2022 is being considered less of a luxury and more of a consideration. It’s a luxury to be able to contemplate a car in 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

New Jersey Passes Law Protecting Bike Riders, Pedestrians, AND Drivers: 4-Foot-Rule

Bike paths are the future in New Jersey.(alvarez/iStock) Have you noticed more bike lanes lately in New Jersey? It’s not a coincidence!. As of March 2022, new New Jersey legislation has paved the way (pun intended) for more bike paths along major New Jersey roadways.

Read full story
8 comments

New Jersey Passes Law Allowing Hair Salons to Go Mobile - Like Food Trucks - Economic Shift Expected

Hair salons are about to get a makeover in New Jersey!(delfina pan/Unsplash) Starting November, hair salons will have the same capabilities as food trucks in New Jersey!. Bill S2996 was voted on in November 2021 and is set to take effect in November 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

New Jersey Prohibits Sales of Products Tested on Animals

The sale of products tested on animals has come to an end in New Jersey.(sidsnapper/iStock) New Jersey has officially banned the sale of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals. THIS IS HUGE!

Read full story

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.

Read full story
23 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss It

HQ2 Beachclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) On Sunday, August 7, HQ in Atlantic City will be hosting Tiësto. Yes, THE Tiësto. The North Beach casino will be hosting a series of artists over the weekend in a festival to benefit Lucy the Elephant.

Read full story
4 comments

Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey

Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy