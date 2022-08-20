AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJ

Dr. Kaga of The Kaga Institute is dressed to impress celebrating the acquisition of AviClear, a cure to acne. (@drkaga/Instagram)

On Wednesday, The Kaga Institute in Marlboro, New Jersey hosted a party exclaiming the availability of a monumental acne cure – AviClear. The Kaga institute had plenty to celebrate with the addition of this breakthrough technology to their state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. Kaga and her skilled team now have the power to help thousands, if not millions of acne sufferers.

The event was stunning. A tent was set up outside The Kaga Institute, Loona Balloon brilliantly designed the inside of the tent with balloons and created a blue and white lounge on Wednesday evening. A red carpet was rolled out and everyone who attended (some of New Jersey’s elite) was dressed impeccably as the party was an all-white formal. Dr. Kaga’s dress made the evening so much more memorable as she was covered in diamonds. Everyone there looked relaxed, happy, and proud of The Kaga Institute’s acquisition.

Much of Dr. Kaga's success on Wednesday was attributed to her parents (pictured,) children, husband, staff, and clients. (@drkaga/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Dr. Kaga gave her family, staff, and patients all the recognition for this step in her career. She said, “I have so many great pictures and videos you all sent me from last night but I had to start with the reason anything I do is possible, my parents. They have guided me, inspired me, helped me, led me, resisted me when needed, grown with me, and unconditionally loved me. All they have ever asked of me is to do for my children what they have done for me. My husband and children not only put up with my crazy schedule but are my biggest supporters and cheerleaders. They are my why. I couldn’t do what I do if I didn’t have Sheref every step of the way always leading me to believe that my dreams are never too big. My world would crumble without your support. My amazing team that puts up with my intolerance of anything but perfection, my demanding nature, and the incessant capability they have of living up to the standards that I set so very high. There is no TKI without them. But they deserve a post all on their own… My sisters!!! My tribe for life…there to tell me when I’m wrong and guide me into the light and lift me up when I’ve fallen. @cuterainc for believing in my vision from Day 1 and always giving me a platform to do what I love. And not pictured here: my patients! You guys have stuck by me during our birth, growing pains, and adjustments… and we haven’t even started. Last night felt like a dream. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For everyone asking, I’ll be posting all our vendors and everyone we worked with last night later today!”

AviClear by Cutera is the first and only FDA-cleared laser to treat mild to severe acne. The 1726nm wavelength laser safely targets the sebaceous gland and suppresses its activity. In as little as three treatments, acne can be cured!

Very Well Health reports anywhere from 2500 - 6000 sebaceous glands per square inch of skin, some being hair follicles and some existing on their own.

There are other laser options available for treating acne, some of the most effective incorporate four unique laser wavelengths to achieve what AviClear can do with one.

American Academy of Dermatology (ADD) outlines the five main approaches to treating acne, and still reports no single “laser or light treatment can treat pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, acne cysts, and acne nodules.”

Dr. Goldberg is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists, a division of Schweiger Dermatology Group, and one of the founders behind AviClear as this technology is still only available between New Jersey and New York. In response to the AAD’s statement about a single laser being a cure to acne, and when asked what makes AviClear different from other acne treatments, Goldberg says, “Most acne treatments target other things that cause acne, but not the production of sebum and that makes a big difference in your results. Those treatments won’t provide lasting improvement, and acne will return if you stop treatment or don’t use it every day. The results are [similar to those of the prescription] Accutane [but] without side effects – and the laser produces long-lasting results for moderate to severe acne in all skin types.”

For New Jersey and New York, this is so exclusive. While the technology is still picking up traction in the Tri-State, only a few doctors carry the equipment – The Kaga Institute in Marlboro being one of them. In the past, revolutionary cosmetic treatments have taken time for the expectations to meet the reputation – with hesitation usually due to cost. With AviClear, this is a classic case of the results speaking for themselves. The procedures may be considered pricy, but medical advancement has allowed doctors to ultimately treat acne for good.

So, if you have acne and you’re okay with paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in acne medications and other treatments, you made it to the end of this article for a reason – three sessions of AviClear could be the last dime you spend on acne treatments ever again.