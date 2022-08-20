Marlboro Township, NJ

AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJ

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAToE_0hO3zM0V00
Dr. Kaga of The Kaga Institute is dressed to impress celebrating the acquisition of AviClear, a cure to acne.(@drkaga/Instagram)

On Wednesday, The Kaga Institute in Marlboro, New Jersey hosted a party exclaiming the availability of a monumental acne cure – AviClear. The Kaga institute had plenty to celebrate with the addition of this breakthrough technology to their state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. Kaga and her skilled team now have the power to help thousands, if not millions of acne sufferers.

The event was stunning. A tent was set up outside The Kaga Institute, Loona Balloon brilliantly designed the inside of the tent with balloons and created a blue and white lounge on Wednesday evening. A red carpet was rolled out and everyone who attended (some of New Jersey’s elite) was dressed impeccably as the party was an all-white formal. Dr. Kaga’s dress made the evening so much more memorable as she was covered in diamonds. Everyone there looked relaxed, happy, and proud of The Kaga Institute’s acquisition. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZRCB_0hO3zM0V00
Much of Dr. Kaga's success on Wednesday was attributed to her parents (pictured,) children, husband, staff, and clients.(@drkaga/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Dr. Kaga gave her family, staff, and patients all the recognition for this step in her career. She said, “I have so many great pictures and videos you all sent me from last night but I had to start with the reason anything I do is possible, my parents. They have guided me, inspired me, helped me, led me, resisted me when needed, grown with me, and unconditionally loved me. All they have ever asked of me is to do for my children what they have done for me. My husband and children not only put up with my crazy schedule but are my biggest supporters and cheerleaders. They are my why. I couldn’t do what I do if I didn’t have Sheref every step of the way always leading me to believe that my dreams are never too big. My world would crumble without your support. My amazing team that puts up with my intolerance of anything but perfection, my demanding nature, and the incessant capability they have of living up to the standards that I set so very high. There is no TKI without them. But they deserve a post all on their own… My sisters!!! My tribe for life…there to tell me when I’m wrong and guide me into the light and lift me up when I’ve fallen. @cuterainc for believing in my vision from Day 1 and always giving me a platform to do what I love. And not pictured here: my patients! You guys have stuck by me during our birth, growing pains, and adjustments… and we haven’t even started. Last night felt like a dream. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For everyone asking, I’ll be posting all our vendors and everyone we worked with last night later today!”

AviClear by Cutera is the first and only FDA-cleared laser to treat mild to severe acne. The 1726nm wavelength laser safely targets the sebaceous gland and suppresses its activity. In as little as three treatments, acne can be cured!

Very Well Health reports anywhere from 2500 - 6000 sebaceous glands per square inch of skin, some being hair follicles and some existing on their own. 

There are other laser options available for treating acne, some of the most effective incorporate four unique laser wavelengths to achieve what AviClear can do with one. 

American Academy of Dermatology (ADD) outlines the five main approaches to treating acne, and still reports no single “laser or light treatment can treat pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, acne cysts, and acne nodules.” 

Dr. Goldberg is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists, a division of Schweiger Dermatology Group, and one of the founders behind AviClear as this technology is still only available between New Jersey and New York. In response to the AAD’s statement about a single laser being a cure to acne, and when asked what makes AviClear different from other acne treatments, Goldberg says, “Most acne treatments target other things that cause acne, but not the production of sebum and that makes a big difference in your results. Those treatments won’t provide lasting improvement, and acne will return if you stop treatment or don’t use it every day. The results are [similar to those of the prescription] Accutane [but] without side effects – and the laser produces long-lasting results for moderate to severe acne in all skin types.”

For New Jersey and New York, this is so exclusive. While the technology is still picking up traction in the Tri-State, only a few doctors carry the equipment – The Kaga Institute in Marlboro being one of them. In the past, revolutionary cosmetic treatments have taken time for the expectations to meet the reputation – with hesitation usually due to cost. With AviClear, this is a classic case of the results speaking for themselves. The procedures may be considered pricy, but medical advancement has allowed doctors to ultimately treat acne for good.

So, if you have acne and you’re okay with paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in acne medications and other treatments, you made it to the end of this article for a reason – three sessions of AviClear could be the last dime you spend on acne treatments ever again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6N4Z_0hO3zM0V00
Meet The Kaga Institute's Dream Team, the ladies behind the scenes who have already done so much to make people look and feel their best.(@drkaga/Instagram)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beauty# Health# Acne# Skin# Cure

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget, I’m very good at making people think. You’ve encountered my work if you have read/watched News12. NewsBreak has awarded me on publications supported by you, so THANK YOU!

New York
6460 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Neptune Township, NJ

NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be There

Mario Lopez is officially hosting Sunday's pool party at Headliner Oasis in Neptune, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) E Rock Entertainment Group is a New Jersey-based promotion company that has officially gotten our attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Laser Hair Removal in NJ: One Doctor is Keeping it Real

Note: The writer of this article received no goods or services from Anara Med Spa for this article’s publication. This is not a paid promotion. Dr. Ram Chandra MD is a board-certified medical professional.

Read full story
1 comments

NY: A Front Row Seat to the Final Supermoon of 2022

Thursday's supermoon will be hard to miss!(Süheyl Burak/Unsplash) New York and New Jersey will be lucking out on Thursday evening as it will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2022!

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & Science

A coexistence between religion and science is possible – thanks to the study of a New York University scientist.(bjdlzx/iStock) Wiley Library shares a review by James Clark Davidson. The review covers New York University Press’ Renny Thomas’ research on “The Transformation of Christianity in Red and Blue America” by George Yancey and Ashlee Quosigk.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma Worsens

NYC's subways are losing their luster.(Elisank79/iStock) Having a car in 2022 is being considered less of a luxury and more of a consideration. It’s a luxury to be able to contemplate a car in 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

New Jersey Passes Law Protecting Bike Riders, Pedestrians, AND Drivers: 4-Foot-Rule

Bike paths are the future in New Jersey.(alvarez/iStock) Have you noticed more bike lanes lately in New Jersey? It’s not a coincidence!. As of March 2022, new New Jersey legislation has paved the way (pun intended) for more bike paths along major New Jersey roadways.

Read full story
8 comments

New Jersey Passes Law Allowing Hair Salons to Go Mobile - Like Food Trucks - Economic Shift Expected

Hair salons are about to get a makeover in New Jersey!(delfina pan/Unsplash) Starting November, hair salons will have the same capabilities as food trucks in New Jersey!. Bill S2996 was voted on in November 2021 and is set to take effect in November 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

New Jersey Prohibits Sales of Products Tested on Animals

The sale of products tested on animals has come to an end in New Jersey.(sidsnapper/iStock) New Jersey has officially banned the sale of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals. THIS IS HUGE!

Read full story

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.

Read full story
23 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss It

HQ2 Beachclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) On Sunday, August 7, HQ in Atlantic City will be hosting Tiësto. Yes, THE Tiësto. The North Beach casino will be hosting a series of artists over the weekend in a festival to benefit Lucy the Elephant.

Read full story
4 comments

Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey

Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.

Read full story
11 comments
Warren County, NJ

What to Expect at the Warren County Fair, Derby, & Hot Air Balloon Festival

Warren County Hot Air Balloon Festival.Bridget Mulroy. Short answer: FUN! But what should you expect if you’re not from the area and you’re planning the drive to Phillipsburg, New Jersey?

Read full story
2 comments

A Twisted Transition from Egg to Butterfly: Mothra

On June 14th, I was lucky enough to watch a Black Swallowtail butterfly lay eggs all over my garden (NY Metro Area.) I hadn’t seen this since two years before, in 2020, so I was excited to see it happening again.

Read full story

Do You Agree With Bubba's List of New Jersey's Favorite Summer Beers? (21+)

Bubba's 33 of New Jersey has made a list of New Jersey's favourite local Summer beers... do you agree?Bridget Mulroy. According to Bubba’s 33, a family restaurant with a sports bar ambiance – and a garage bar, the only one in New Jersey that has made a list of some of the most popular Summer beers in New Jersey. They call the list “Local Favorites!”

Read full story
East Brunswick, NJ

Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New Jersey

Note: The writer of this article received no goods or services from Anara Med Spa for this article’s publication. This is not a paid promotion. Dr. Ram Chandra MD is a board-certified medical professional.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Britney Spears & Elton John Record Duet of Elton's 1971 Hit 'Tiny Dancer': New Yorkers are Skeptical

After swearing she'd never perform again, Elton John convinces Britney Spears to release a single with him.(@WhistleWhileYouTwerkPodcast/Instagram) Today, you can’t walk down 6th Avenue in New York without seeing newsstands flashing Britney’s semi-confirmed upcoming duet with Elton John. “Semi-confirmed,” since Britney has sworn for years and years she would never perform again.

Read full story
3 comments

7.3 Earthquake in the Philippines With Powerful Aftershock Quakes: 4 Casualties

Dolores, Philippines has been struck with a 7.3 earthquake.(Tunatura/iStock) An earthquake with a 7.3 magnitude struck the city of Dolores, the Philippines on July 27, 2022. In terms of time zones, the Philippines is twelve hours ahead of New York. Initial reports of the quake started early in the morning (NYC time) already documenting four killed and numerous injuries.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

DEP Confirms Bronx Sinkhole was Weather-Related

The Bronx's sinkhole is confirmed as weather-related.(Bespalyi/iStock) After nearly two months of no rain, intense rainfall over the weekend was enough to loosen up a 58-foot long, 15-foot wide, and 20-foot deep sinkhole in the Bronx on Monday evening.

Read full story
2 comments

Deadly Plants Growing Under the Radar in New York & New Jersey Gardens: What to Know

Deadly gardening!(Massonstock/iStock) Gardening is something that so many people have come to love. Whether you’re growing vegetables or only flowers, there is something so gratifying about getting your hands dirty.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy