NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be There

Mario Lopez is officially hosting Sunday's pool party at Headliner Oasis in Neptune, New Jersey. (@erockent/Instagram)

E Rock Entertainment Group is a New Jersey-based promotion company that has officially gotten our attention.

It would take a lot to top last Sunday’s event where DJ Tiësto performed at HQ2 Beachclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey… yet the odds seem to be in this promotion group's favor.

On Sunday, August 14, E Rock Entertainment will be exceeding expectations, making memories, and surpassing their limits as Mario Lopez (from Access Hollywood, On With Mario Lopez , ABC, and Extra ,) will be hosting one of E Rock Entertainment Team’s famous pool parties .

Extra TV will be present at this event, along with the celebrity host.

On Sunday, DJ Wooddrowe (formerly DJ Hollywood) will be premiering the latest EP (which isn’t set to be released until August 19th.) Anyone who attends will be amongst the first to hear some of Wooddrowe’s hottest and newest music.

Wooddrowe met E Rock Entertainment Group a few years ago (as DJ Hollywood.) Today, they’ve gained such an incredible understanding of the entertainment industry that they intend to make history… along with Angelo the Kid , another underknown gem in the musical aspect of New Jersey’s nightlife.

Wooddrowe says he’s “happy to be involved in this event with E Rock Entertainment Group” as this is a monumental new direction for everyone involved to be working with a celebrity host and TV channel – especially one as illustrious as Extra TV!

Wooddrowe continues to share how E Rock Entertainment is “incredible at bringing a team together and organizing events at this level. The events are like nothing else.”

Wooddrowe is a New Jersey native from Linwood and he’s happy to be returning home and sharing the vibrancy from working in the Las Vegas night scene.

Angelo the Kid was cool enough to comment on the event, as well. He says he’s “So excited for this Sunday [and he’s] expecting it to be busy and a fun time. Headliners' pool parties have always been legendary and it’s really exciting to have Mario Lopez there.

I love playing house music mashed up with songs that people will know from all different eras. I also make my music so I’ll be playing a ton of my remixes.

I think how E Rock has done such a good job with their hospitality and bringing people out.

I’m 24 years old, born and raised in North Jersey. I’ve been DJing for 11 years now. Only been doing nightlife for about 4 years and it’s been the best years of my life. The reason I do what I do is that I love seeing people be happy, dance, and create memories at my shows. I just started getting into making my music and seeing how people react to it is an awesome feeling. In the next year or 2 I hope to continue traveling and DJing as I already have been playing in Charleston SC, Columbus/Cincinnati OH, Boston MA, and NYC. E-rock has been amazing at home, having trust in me for my career as a DJ, and can’t wait to keep working with them in my home state.”

If you're not at Oasis on Sunday, what are you even doing? GO! Mario Lopez has a long history with Wooddrowe and this scene as he's hosted Pool After Dark a few times in the past... but never again. Don't miss this!