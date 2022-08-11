NY: A Front Row Seat to the Final Supermoon of 2022

Thursday's supermoon will be hard to miss! (Süheyl Burak/Unsplash)

New York and New Jersey will be lucking out on Thursday evening as it will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2022!

Between the lunar phenomenon and ideal weather, Thursday evening will be a night to remember.

In terms of weather, it will be cool enough outside to want to be out there to watch, AND it will be clear enough to see — since the last supermoon (during the eclipse) was a no-show in our area due to bad weather.

In terms of nighttime action, the rarity of the occasion should be enough to convince you to get outside and see it — bring a friend!

A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the sun during its rotation around Earth. The moon’s position accentuates its brightness, hence the name Supermoon.

According to Almanac , August’s full moon is the Sturgeon Moon. The name is adopted from The Old Farmer’s Almanac but originates from Native American, European, and early-American civilizations. Each month's full moon was given a name in these ancient cultures.

Thursday's supermoon should reach its strongest point of illumination shortly after 9:30 pm. Our region will have a front-row seat to one of the most beautiful lunar events of the year!

Supermoon events will cause evenings to appear brighter. While nighttime will without a doubt take place, visibility will be greater.

That being said, don’t take the full moon effects too seriously...

Studies have shown (since 650 BC, according to Healthline ) that a full moon is capable of altering behavior.

Considering that Thursday’s full moon is a supermoon, enjoy it responsibly!