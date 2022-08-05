New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & Science

A coexistence between religion and science is possible – thanks to the study of a New York University scientist. (bjdlzx/iStock)

Wiley Library shares a review by James Clark Davidson. The review covers New York University Press’ Renny Thomas’ research on “The Transformation of Christianity in Red and Blue America” by George Yancey and Ashlee Quosigk.

The study is an interesting one on the country of India’s ability to separate scientific research and religion. “The book’s central argument is that Indian scientists do not view science and religion as contradictory domains. Nor do they see them as complimentary. Instead, academic scientists in India navigate a complex boundary in subtle and nuanced ways,” from Davidson’s review.

The book was based on Thomas’ study over nearly a year. Renny Thomas interviewed and observed the Indian scientists’ ability to separate religious opinion from scientific research.

﻿This has allowed for a transition from the centralized Christian perspective of the Western hemisphere to a more diplomatic and peaceful approach in consideration of all religions.

“To understand how Indian scientists draw the boundary between science and religion, Thomas conducted ethnographic observations of Indian scientists who work in a large laboratory. In addition to observing their everyday practices, Thomas participated in multiple lab activities, such as birthday celebrations and group trips, and explores the value of ethnographic research for understanding science and religion. Thomas acknowledges that most social scientific understandings of science and religion are based on surveys and semistructured interviews. However, in India, where the two domains intersect is so complex that surveys and semistructured interviews may not be sufficient to show how science and religion are ‘lived’ in the laboratory, however valuable the insights may be,” from the same review.

Numerous other perspectives of the same book concur that a union between science and religion is possible – the key is perspective.