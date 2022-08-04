New Jersey Prohibits Sales of Products Tested on Animals

The sale of products tested on animals has come to an end in New Jersey. (sidsnapper/iStock)

New Jersey has officially banned the sale of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals. THIS IS HUGE!

Bill S1726 ScaAca (2R) was introduced in 2020, voted on in 2021, and put into effect this year in 2022. NJ Legislature clarifies the bill’s intent to “Prohibit[s] sale of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals.”

Everything from soaps to makeup will be taken from store shelves if it’s tested on animals and replaced with a more sustainable product – that doesn’t test on animals!

For years, the controversy amongst beauty products tested on animals and being sold in the United States has been felt solely by the consumer. A personal decision is made to either opt out of using these products or disregard the information about the process it goes through to become commercially available.

The United States is one of the most lenient countries in the world in terms of food and product regulation. Now, New Jersey is one of the only states (California, Nevada, Virginia, Illinois, and Maryland) in the country to prohibit these sales.

New Jersey already has legislation preventing companies from product testing on animals. The new legislation prohibits the sale of products tested on animals. This branches the legislation out beyond New Jersey as companies all over the country who test on animals will no longer be able to legally sell their products in New Jersey.

The only exception to Bill S1726 will be if federal law requires such testing – which is extremely rare, or if there is no alternative method to the way a product is derived.

Animal lovers across the state can rejoice as this is a new law making a huge impact!