What to Expect at the Warren County Fair, Derby, & Hot Air Balloon Festival

Warren County Hot Air Balloon Festival. Bridget Mulroy

Short answer: FUN! But what should you expect if you’re not from the area and you’re planning the drive to Phillipsburg, New Jersey?

The Warren County Fair covers over fifty acres of ground. While it's become famous for hosting a variety of fun activities, it's become a popular attraction for families not trying to burn a hole in their wallets.

Warren County Demolition Derby. Bridget Mulroy

From July 30 through August 6, each day will have different activities, contests, and attractions. Each day runs until 10 pm with rides, food, fun, and hot air balloons scheduled every day.

Check out the website, the full schedule can be found here.

People from all over sign up for Warren County's Demolition Derby! Bridget Mulroy

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children 6 - 12. Children under 5 are free. Veterans are free on Sunday with a Veterans card, and Senior Citizens are free Monday with a Medicare card.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a dollar less than the regular prices.

Food, ride tickets, Demolition Derby, Hot Air Balloon rides, and other vendors charge independently after admission.

Hopeful entries of the Warren County Demolition Derby. Bridget Mulroy

The coolest thing about the Warren County Fair is that it’s the only one of its kind in New Jersey. Other counties host fairs and carnivals, but not quite like this. It’s an incredible gem on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Border offering a blend of country living, community, and fun.

Anyone in New York City or the New Jersey Metro area looking for a taste of the country and wanting to get out of the Urban, this is it!

The best comparison would be a modern-day version of the fair from Charlotte’s Web. Swine contests, pie eating contests, rides, ice cream, funnel cakes, beer gardens, animals, crafts, food, etcetera.

For kids and families, the Warren County Fair is a great way to spend a summer day together before school is back in session – and you won’t break the bank!