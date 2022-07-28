7.3 Earthquake in the Philippines With Powerful Aftershock Quakes: 4 Casualties

Dolores, Philippines has been struck with a 7.3 earthquake. (Tunatura/iStock)

An earthquake with a 7.3 magnitude struck the city of Dolores, the Philippines on July 27, 2022.

In terms of time zones, the Philippines is twelve hours ahead of New York. Initial reports of the quake started early in the morning (NYC time) already documenting four killed and numerous injuries .

USGS (United States Geological Survey) originally reports a magnitude of 7.0 and the epicenter of the quake being 13 kilometers southeast of the partially coastal region. The proximity to the epicenter guarantees the area took a hit.

While earthquakes around the Philippines aren't entirely uncommon, ones this powerful are – for the most part.

Since the initial reporting, dozens of other earthquakes have struck the surrounding areas. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck around 4 pm the day following.

A full list of the earthquakes being felt in the Philippines over the last forty-eight hours can be found here .

Presently, USGS has 652 documented confirmations of people who felt the initial earthquake. The following earthquakes have been confirmed but the region is under considerable distress since the first earthquake struck, and the following incidents haven’t been as strong as the first.

The strongest earthquake reported in the Philippines was in July of 1990, a magnitude 7.7 that killed over 1,600 people. USGS explains, “The largest of these earthquakes was a magnitude 7.7 strike-slip earthquake on July 16, 1990, located approximately 215 km south of the July 27 earthquake. The 1990 earthquake killed at least 1,600 people and injured more than 3,000 people. The 1990 earthquake also caused landslides, liquefaction, subsidence, and sandblows in the Baguio-Cabanatuan-Dagupan area.”

As of now, USGS explains how the July 27 earthquake was a “magnitude 7.0 earthquake that occurred in the northwestern portion of the island of Luzon in the Philippines. The earthquake occurred at shallow depths (approximately 10 km) and was the result of oblique reverse faulting. Initial analysis indicates that the earthquake occurred on an oblique reverse fault either striking to the north or southwest. The earthquake depth, mechanism, and location are consistent with the earthquake having occurred in the Philippine Sea plate above the Sunda plate. The Sunda plate subducts eastward beneath Luzon with the plate boundary located off the western coast of Luzon.”